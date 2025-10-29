As we approach the end of 2025, we’ve seen a number of clothing retail chains announce plans to close ranging from a handful of stores to all of their locations. Now a major kids clothing chain that currently has locations in Idaho is moving forward with a plan to close 150 stores.

Carter’s just released their third quarter fiscal results. The report reveals that the company plans to close 150 of their stores. Closures are expected to happen over the next three years as leases expire at underperforming locations, allowing the company to avoid additional expenses like penalties incurred from breaking contracts.

While the locations represent $110 million of Carter’s sales last year, they’re considered low-margin stores. That means the locations’ expenses like rent, employees and utilities are eating up most of the money they bring in from sales. Carter’s leadership knows that they’ll save on those sorts of expenses by closing the locations and hope that loyal customers will find a different Carter’s store nearby or shop their brand online.

The fiscal report does mention that tariffs on products imported from China will cost them nearly $100 million per year so they’re considering raising prices, moving production to another country besides China and trying to get a better deal from the factories making their children’s clothing.

Because of the ever changing tariff situation, the company has decided to stop forecasting how much money they’ll make this year.

At this point, Carter’s hasn’t publicly acknowledged what stores are closing. At press time, they have three locations in Idaho. Those stores are located at:

Ammon: 2037 South 25th Street

Boise: 8255 W Franklin Rd

Twin Falls: 1945 Filmore Street