If you could choose one word to describe the way you’re feeling about the economy, which word would you choose? Uncertain? Scared? You’re certainly not alone.

Consumers are starting to cut back on unnecessary spending and businesses, both big and small, are feeling the impact of those decisions. Unfortunately, there have been a significant number of businesses that don’t see a clear path forward under these current conditions. By April 1, more than 20 Treasure Valley businesses had either closed or announced plans to close in the near future.

READ MORE: Boise Area Businesses That Closed January-March 2025

One more just announced the decision to close their dining room and pivot the way they’re doing things.

Calle 75 Street Tacos Closes Dining Room in Downtown Boise

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

In early December, Calle 75 Street Tacos shared a message on their Facebook page that they were closing their downtown Boise location in order to reimagine the space and a new vision for their restaurant. They introduced the space during a soft opening during Treefort Music Festival and introduced regular business hours on April 7.

Almost a month later to the date, they acknowledged things aren’t working out the way they had hoped. In a message to Facebook followers on May 8, they let taco lovers know that they’re once again pushing pause on service in their dining room.

Get our free mobile app

Several factors contributed to the decision including losing their head chef right before the relaunch, not being able to recruit enough employees and their profit margins being eroded by rising food costs. Comprising the quality of their product and wages for their employees was something they weren’t willing to budge on, so they decided to close the dining room.

Their fans were understanding, but visibly bummed in the comment section.

Taco Lovers React to Calle 75's Dining Room Closure The popular Boise taco spot is pushing pause on their dining room service, but will continue to cater and offer takeout lunches. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

What's Next for the Calle 75 Space in Downtown Boise?

While the traditional dining room may be closed for now, you haven’t seen the last of Calle 75. They’ll be ramping up their catering efforts and serving weekday lunch from their takeout window at the Downtown location soon. So you’ve still got the opportunity to enjoy their food while they figure out what’s next.

They’re also eager to use their space to connect with other businesses and possibly offer a street vendor willing to take that leap into a brick-and-mortar location a big opportunity.

I’ve never dined at the Downtown Boise location, but before they closed at The Village at Meridian in February 2024, they were always my first choice for lunch while I was shopping or there for a meeting. I’m glad they’re finding a way to keep the brand alive.