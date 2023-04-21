Another Popular Small Town Idaho Restaurant Announces It’s For Sale

When the Pancake House closed in December 2021, longtime McCall visitors had to start looking for other breakfast options. With a prime new location on Third Street, many people chose this restaurant as their new favorite.

Heidi Galyardt/Century 21 Whitewater Clark Heidi Galyardt/Century 21 Whitewater Clark loading...

The restaurant we’re talking about wasn’t exactly new to McCall. Cafe 6 Three 4 was originally tucked away on Roosevelt Avenue when it opened in 2018 but made the move to 500 N Third Street in late Summer 2020. When the cafe moved into the old McCall Rental & Spaces location, they were able to expand their seating.

Get our free mobile app

They also had an incredible open space for John Schulz to work his magic during McCall Winter Carnival. Thanks to Schulz’s vision and skills, the cafe won first-place honors in the professional division of the event’s snow sculpture contest back to back years.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Cafe 6 Three 4 did become an extremely popular destination for not just Winter Carnival goers but for locals and tourists visiting throughout the year. With a breakfast menu that includes everything from burritos to bowls, bagels to hot cakes, it definitely hit the spot for people searching for a new favorite breakfast spot. They also have a menu of sandwiches, bowls and salads available for the hours after breakfast service is over.

However, if you don’t visit McCall soon you may miss your chance to dine there. Earlier this week, owner Katie Welborn, posted a message on the cafe’s Facebook page that she is “passing the baton” and selling the restaurant. The message goes on to say:

“I’ve been in McCall for 28 years off and on. Our daughter was born here 26 years ago, all three of our children will have graduated from MDHS with the last being next month. My husband has worked locally for Idaho Power for the past 16 years and has recently relocated for work. So, there’s a little about me and why I am so in love with our little mountain town and why it’s soooo important to find someone who loves it just as much as I do!”

Welborn said that interested partners could reach out to her realtor with questions and will entertain serious inquiries only. It’s listed by Heidi Galyardt with Century 21 Whitewater Clark. The sale is a business purchase only, meaning the buyer would receive its assets, wine/beer license and inventory but would have to pay the long-term lease on the building. Welborn’s willing to share her wealth of knowledge and train the right buyer.

Heidi Galyardt/Century 21 Whitewater Clark Heidi Galyardt/Century 21 Whitewater Clark loading...

The asking price is $299,000.

Earlier this month, McCall’s local health food market announced that they were closing permanently so McCall could look a little different next time you visit.

KEEP READING: 8 Tasty Places to Grab Breakfast In or Near McCall After the Pancake House closed, there's a giant plate-sized pancake-shaped hole in our hearts. These eight destinations hope they can fill it up with some of their delicious meals.

Feel Like a Millionaire When You Stay At This $1600/Night McCall Airbnb Known as "The Seasons," this McCall property is one of the most extreme rental properties we've seen in our favorite lakeside town. Sure, the rental price is high but that indoor pool might just be worth it!