Two More Restaurants May Leave Idaho’s Popular Village at Meridian in 2025

There’s an old adage that change is inevitable and change is constant. It looks like more change could be coming to the Village at Meridian, soon.

Recent Restaurant Departures at Idaho’s Popular Village at Meridian

The Village at Meridian celebrated its tenth anniversary in Fall 2023. When a shopping center’s been around more than a decade, turnover is natural and expected. However, we’ve noticed that lately that many of the Village’s departures have been eateries.

The trend that we’ve been following started back in 2023 when Texas de Brazil abruptly closed with no notice. It was vacant until March 2025 when Abercrombie & Fitch returned to the Boise market and took over the space at The Village.

Calle 75 quietly left one of the pavilions at The Village in February 2024. The counter was vacant until Basilios Tacos moved in early this year.

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar didn’t have plans to leave the Village, but found out in July 2024 that their lease wasn’t being renewed by CenterCal Properties. They closed earlier than expected on August 10. The timeline seems to suggest that CenterCal already had plans in the works to replace it with North Italia, a concept owned by The Cheesecake Factory. Renovations are underway and the restaurant is scheduled to open before the end of May.

Cinnaholic, a gourmet cinnamon roll restaurant that was once featured on Shark Tank, closed in mid-March, just shy of their fifth anniversary.

Most recently, Duck Donuts stunned fans by closing their location on the Eagle Road side of the Village on March 29. It took over the old Which Wich location and lasted about four years. The Idaho Statesman reports that CenterCal already had a replacement in the works for this space, as well. It will become Utah-based Zao Asian Cafe late this summer.

Which Restaurants Could be Leaving The Village at Meridian Next?

We recently stumbled across a very interesting commercial real estate listing on LoopNet titled “FULLY Equipped Restaurant for Sale.��� We were surprised to see a picture of Devil & Angel at The Village when we opened it.

The listing, presented by Katy Azar of Designed Real Estate, indicates that both Devil & Angel and its neighbor, Burnin’ Mouth are for sale three years into their 10 year lease. Perspective buyers have the opportunity to purchase them individually for $350,000 or together.

The Loopnet listing lists the reason for selling as “owner retiring” and goes on to explain that whoever buys the businesses will have access to the restaurants’ recipes but NOT the franchise name.

However, an attached flyer reads:

This 1454SF restaurant is sold WITHOUT the Franchise name or menu. Franchise IS NOT transferrable to the new owner. Buyer will be able to put in their own menu and concept.

So whether or not the menus will be similar or something completely different when a new owner takes over the lease, it seems like the days for Devil & Angel and Burnin’ Mouth could be numbered.

Devil & Angel Desserts has a 3.6-star rating on Google Reviews, while Burnin’ Mouth Nashville Hot Chicken has a more impressive 4.3-star rating.