25 Famous Retail Stores Idahoans Can’t Believe Don’t Exist in Boise Anymore

The term “retail apocalypse” has been around for nearly 15 years, but just two months into the year, it feels like 2025 could be one of the darkest years for major brands that Boise’s seen in a long time.

Boise Towne Square Mall Loses Four Tenants In Two Months

You don’t have to look much further than Boise Towne Square Mall to find that sort of evidence. Shoppers were stunned by Kohl’s mid-January announcement that they were planning to close 27 underperforming stores. The Boise Towne Square Mall location was on that list. Depending on the progress of the store’s “going out of business” sale, it should close sometime in April.

A few weeks later, Liberated Brands filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. While the name may not sound familiar to you, the brands under that umbrella will: Quiksilver, Billabong and Volcom. While many millennials remember buying these brands at Pac-Sun in junior high, Liberated Brands did have individual storefronts for some of them. With the bankruptcy announcement came an announcement that they will be closing all of those locations. That includes the Volcom location at Boise Towne Square Mall.

Now another large store inside the mall is calling it quits. With a second bankruptcy looming, Bloomberg reports that Forever 21 is planning to close around 200 stores. It appears that they won’t wait to file to get the ball rolling on those closures. Both BoiseDev and the Idaho Statesman have confirmed the location at Boise Towne Square Mall will be closing soon.

The Boise location was the only Forever 21 store in the state, which means the brand will no longer exist in Idaho after this store closes.

