Think you can hit all six of these holiday events in one weekend? We’d like to see you try!

Families are invited to visit with Santa, wander through trees and marvel at LEGO creations at the Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees at the Boise Centre. This year’s event benefits Saint Al’s heart institute. It’s open to the public through Sunday. MORE

Over in the 2C, the Canyon County Festival of Trees benefitting Meals on Wheels begins Friday at Noon at the Ford Idaho Sports Center. Their festival includes more than 40 trees and over 50 local vendors to get your holiday shopping started. Tickets are still available for two of their special events: Cookies with Santa on Friday night and the adults-only BINGO night on Saturday. MORE

Boise flips the switch on their 46-foot-tall tree on the Grove Plaza on Black Friday at 5 p.m. The celebration includes candle lighting, the launch of the WCA giving tree program, and live music from Payette. They’ve also added a Holidays on the Grove where local businesses will sell eats, treats and drinks. MORE

Nampa’s tree lighting celebration begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday with live music from the NNU Jazz Quartet and the Boys and Girls Club Choir. They flip the switch at 6 p.m. After the tree lighting Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their way to the Nampa Train Depot to take photos with kids. MORE

The Idaho Botanical Garden’s Winter Garden aGlow opens for the season on Black Friday at 6 p.m. Guests can look forward to visiting Santa on select nights, miniature trains choo choo-ing through the garden and the Yuletide Lodge Bar. They’ve also added a lively disco dance floor and glowing hula hoops to get you moving. MORE

And finally, we’re so excited to see you on Saturday for the Boise Holiday Parade near the State Capitol. It kicks off at 10 a.m. at 10th and Jefferson. This year’s theme is “A Storybook Christmas.” This year’s Grand Marshall is the Bureau of Land Management’s Great Basin Smokejumpers. MORE