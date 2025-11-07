No plans this weekend? Let us help you find something fun to do!

Macro close-up of a gift box of gourmet chocolates. cclickclick loading...

Why do your Christmas shopping on Amazon when you’ve got hundreds of unique handmade items right at your fingertips in Nampa! The Nampa Civic Center will be filled with over 100 local artisans selling everything from handmade home décor and snuggly blankets to festive ornaments and more at the Craft and Chocolate Affaire. Come for the crafts, stay for the chocolate. The best part? Admission is FREE both Friday and Saturday!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What better way to unwind after a long work week than by singing along to Come Sail Away, Mr. Roboto and Working for the Weekend? Styx and Loverboy play the Ford Idaho Center Arena on Friday. Tickets are still available!

Getty Creative Getty Creative loading...

This weekend you have the incredible opportunity to recognize the sacrifices and honor the service of those who’ve served in the Armed Forces at the Idaho Veterans Parade. This year, they’re commemorating the 50 year anniversary of the end of the war in Vietnam. The opening ceremony at the State Capitol starts at 10 and the parade gets rolling at 10:10.

Candice Ward, Getty Images Candice Ward, Getty Images loading...

The football Broncos are on a bye week this week, but the basketball Broncos are in action this Saturday. Boise State’s hoping to bounce back from their season opening loss as they face off against Utah Valley at ExtraMile Arena. Tipoff is at 2 p.m. and tickets start as low as $9!

felixmizioznikov felixmizioznikov loading...

If you’ve got kiddos with a lot of energy, bring them to the Kids Discovery Expo at Expo Idaho. It’s a one-day event packed with entertainment and activities for kids 2-12. We’re talking about everything from bounce houses and rock walls to archery and pony rides. The kids will have a blast and we bet they may even fall asleep early when they get home.

Jeff J Mitchell, Getty Images Jeff J Mitchell, Getty Images loading...

And finally, if you’re a sucker for the Bridgerton soundtrack you’ll love the candlelight concerts happening Saturday at First Presbyterian Church of Boise. The first show features the music of famous movie score composer Hans Zimmer, while the second show puts a classy spin on the biggest hits from Coldplay and Imagine Dragons.