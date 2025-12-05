If your weekend calendar isn't full yet, it's about to be! Here's a rundown of some of the Treasure Valley's biggest events happening December 5-7, 2025.

Mountain West Championship Game: Boise State vs UNLV

Against all odds, the Broncos have a chance to win one more Mountain West Conference title before the team joins the PAC-12. They face off against UNLV on The Blue tonight at 6 p.m. As of Friday morning, there are still tickets available with seats in the South End Zone starting as low as $39. If you're a little iffy about going because of the weather, the game will be on Fox 9.

Christmas in Meridian Winter Lights Parade and Tree Lighting

Christmas officially arrives in Meridian tonight with the Winter Lights Parade! The parade itself starts at 7 p.m., but come early for food trucks, free cocoa and to grab a place to watch at one of the seven new watch parties along the route. Stick around after the parade to help us count down to the tree lighting in Generations Plaza.

Don't worry about parking. There's a free shuttle running to and from the parade route from Albertsons. Can't make it at all? The parade will be streaming on the Meridian Chamber and City of Meridian's social media pages this year.

TRICA's Snow Globe Experience

Tonight's the first night of TRICA's Snow Globe in the North End. When you step inside, you'll experience the magic of immersive art installations, projection art, festive holiday music and the return of the snow room filled with over 200 pounds of confetti. There are three entry times Friday through Sunday and again next weekend.

Star's "How the Grinch Stole Breakfast"

Saturday in Star, Mayor Chadwick and the Recreation Department invite you to "How the Grinch Stole Breakfast." It's a free event at the Star Rec where kids can enjoy green pancakes, hot cocoa and photos with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. If you'd like to say thank you, they will be collecting donations for their Hometown Heroes Christmas Families.

Eagle Country Christmas

Santa and his reindeer are excited to meet the family at Eagle Country Christmas happening at Heritage Park and along State Street in Downtown Eagle. The celebration starts at 2 p.m. with kids' crafts and activities, free hot cocoa, the "Stuff the Truck" coat drive, a holiday market and live performances. They'll flip the switch on the new Eagle Christmas tree at 6 p.m.

Night Light Parades in Caldwell and Kuna

And if one parade wasn't enough, there are two more planned for Saturday. Caldwell's Treasure Valley Night Light Parade makes its way down Cleveland Boulevard at 6 p.m. Kuna came together to save their Night Light Christmas parade earlier this year and it's also on Saturday night at 6 p.m. The city will light its Christmas Tree at Bernie Fisher Park after the parade around 8 p.m.