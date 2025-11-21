Thanksgiving may be next week, but the Treasure Valley is already bursting with holiday cheer! It’s time to get off the couch, get out there and make memories. Here’s a look at what’s happening around town November 21-23. Click “MORE” for dates, times and additional details for each event!

Sure, you could order crafty gifts off Etsy, hope they get here in time and actually look like the pictures OR you could check out Canyon County Christmas Show and know exactly what you’re getting! The show stuffs the Ford Idaho Center with artists, crafters and area businesses. There’s no doubt you’ll find something for everyone on your list. Kids 12 and under are free, so bring them to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. MORE.

Can’t make the drive to the 2C? The holiday bazaar that Food & Wine magazine calls the best in Idaho takes over the Boise Centre. This year’s Wintry Market has assembled 175 regional artists and crafters to help you find one-of-a-kind gifts! Don’t worry about breaking for lunch. You can grab food, coffee and drinks (both alcoholic and non) at the event. MORE.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Idaho’s best free Christmas lights display is back tonight! Once Caldwell flips the switch on over one million lights along Indian Creek, they’re celebrating for three days straight! Winter Wonderland opening weekend makes you feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie with skating on the ice ribbon, cozy fire pits, more than 60 vendors and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. MORE.

Facebook/Shindig Farms Facebook/Shindig Farms loading...

Or, if you want to get Lost in Christmas, Shindig Farms opens their light maze for the season tonight. Tonight and tomorrow, anyone who donates two or more non-perishables to support the Idaho Foodbank receives $4 off admission. In addition to the maze, the attraction hosts a swing ride, mechanical reindeer bull and horse-drawn wagon rides. MORE.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

Christmas in New York City is on your bucket list, but if you can’t swing it this year, the next best thing is happening this weekend at the Morrison Center! Need a Little Christmas is inspired by the Big Apple and includes your favorite Christmas songs, a powerful USO salute and a kickline just like you’d see at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets are still available! MORE.

Loren Orr, Getty Images Loren Orr, Getty Images loading...

And with San Diego State in the driver's seat to host the Mountain West Championship, Saturday will likely be Boise State’s last home game of the season. The Broncos’ matchup against Colorado State is also senior night. Kickoff is at 5:00. If you’re watching from home the game is on Fox Sports 1. MORE.