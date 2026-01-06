After years of wondering “will they or won’t they,” the writing is on the wall. The 32 year-old Boise Factory Outlets mall will come down.

While you were doing your Christmas shopping at The Village at Meridian, Boise Towne Square Mall or from your laptop, the large truck dealership planning to use the property for a new sales and service center is finally moving forward with the project. The City of Boise’s permitting website shows that Kenworth Sales has enlisted ESI to demolish five buildings on the property.

The building described as “Building 6” in the permit is currently home to the Eddie Bauer Outlet. BoiseDev, which first reported the demolition, confirmed with an employee that they’ll close for good on January 28.

“Building 3” is currently home to Brigade Screen Printing & Embroidery, which gained notoriety for making “Everyone is Welcome Here” t-shirts after the controversy in the West Ada School District in 2025. We reached out to Brigade for comment, but haven't heard back.

Mall's Demolition Impacts Local Fitness Studio

“Building 4” is currently home to Jazzercise Boise. Franchisee Rhonda Hall tells us that she has been able to find a new location for her studio. Jazzercise will move into part of the old Great Beginnings Child Care Center at 715 Latah Street in Boise on January 31.

Hall says she'll miss the affordability of the Boise Factory Outlet Mall location and the relationship she had with three different mall owners throughout her time at that location. She did admit that as stores left the mall, it became harder to market her programs since many people didn't realize that the mall was still there. The fact that there was only one way in and one way out of the mall was also a challenge.

The facility on Latah offers a more central location and easy accessibility from several directions, making it easier for members to access in the event of an accident or road closure. Hall said that Jazzercise Inc. helped with a demographic study that showed that most of her members would actually be driving less to the new location, which made saying yes to her move easier.

Existing members and fitness enthusiasts who discover the new studio simply because of its location will see some great upgrades as the new location has new floors and an HVAC system.

Jazzercise Boise has about 70 active members and holds morning classes 7 days a week. They also offer evening classes 4 days a week.

A Brief History of the Boise Outlet Mall

According to an archived issue of The Idaho Statesman, Florida-based Quality Centers started construction on the mall in the spring of 1993. At the time, the estimated price of the project was $12 million. That’s the equivalent of nearly $27 million in 2026. At the time, the company had developed 11 shopping centers across the country, including one in Post Falls.

It opened on Black Friday 1993 with 24 stores, but waited until May 1994 to celebrate their grand opening. Ads for the grand opening invited guests to join their tenants for free cake, live music, a radio broadcast, car show and clowns doing magic tricks and balloon animals throughout the mall. Tenants highlighted in those grand opening ads included London Fog, Carter’s, McDonald’s, Casual Corner, Jockey, Fieldcrest Cannon and John Henry & Friends.

By August 1994, they’d reached a total of 34 retailers but the mall failed to stand the test of time, leading to the sad, mostly vacant buildings that are about to come down.

