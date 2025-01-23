While we know that there’s probably a handful that we missed, by our count at least 64 businesses called it quits in the Boise area last year.

With a population that continues to climb, many vacant buildings in the Treasure Valley don’t stay empty long. That’s why we’re looking back at a handful of businesses that closed in the first quarter of 2024 to see what they became after saying goodbye.

Gino’s Italian Ristorante & Bar

Facebook/Gino's Italian Ristorante & Bar Facebook/Gino's Italian Ristorante & Bar loading...

Gino’s namesake, Gino Vuolo, passed away in January 2022 but his family hoped to keep the restaurant open as long as they could to honor his legacy. Unfortunately, continuing to run a small business in shaky economic times was just too much. With the restaurant operating at a steady loss, they decided to close the restaurant two years later.

We’ve driven past the vacant location weekly for over a year on the way to our favorite med spa. We just noticed that the building isn’t vacant anymore! A popular brunch destination chose the old Gino’s as the location for their fifth Treasure Valley restaurant. The Griddle quietly opened their new location on January 15.

Juniper

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Vacant space on Boise’s famous “restaurant row” is nearly unheard of which is why so many people were stunned by the announcement that Juniper was closing on February 17. At the time, the Idaho Statesman explained that the restaurant’s lease was up and the owners wanted to shift their focus to their other restaurant, Red Bench Pizza.

By June, something new had moved in. The owners of Wild Root, Saint Lawrence Gridiron and Suite 104 introduced 8th street to a new concept called “Rustica.” According to their website, their menu is Italian with a little bit of inspiration from Spain and France.

Walgreens on Federal Way

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Just a stone’s throw away from the gym we work out at, we noticed that the Walgreens on Federal Way had posted notices that they were closing last February. If you’ve driven past it recently, you’ll notice there’s some construction going on.

Maybe it’s because this author happens to be a woman who’s clueless when it comes to cars…but we really wish we had more exciting news than this. Public records show that it’s being transformed into a NAPA Auto Parts.

The Growler Guys

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

The Growler Guys near Cinemark’s Majestic Cinemas posted a farewell on Facebook letting loyal patrons know that their last day would be March 3, 2024. A concept called “Dusty Rose Reserve” moved in.

Considering it took over from a beer focused business, we’re not surprised that they have a rotating selection of over 50 craft beers. They also have a food menu filled with starters, salads, flatbreads and some pub grub like hatch mac and cheese, hot sandwiches and tacos.

Freshie’s Lobster Co.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

We may never recover from this one. Yes, Freshie’s was expensive but lobster is always expensive. The price for their lobster rolls was similar to what we’d seen at similar concepts around the country and that’s saying something, considering the lobster was in Maine 24 hours before it was in your buttery roll. We were crushed when Freshies closed in March.

But, we love seafood and have to admit, the replacement is pretty darn good too. Driftwood Fry House took over the counter and has three excellent varieties of fish and chips: halibut, salmon and cod. They also have fish tacos, as well as some fish sandwiches and shrimp dishes.