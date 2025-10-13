Just a few weeks after Sockeye Brewing announced that they were closing their Sockeye Alehouse and pivoting to use the space to host private events, another Boise brewery has announced they’re closing their Boise taprooms.

Wild Frontier Beer Project Moves Into Mad Swede’s Space

We stumbled across the news while scrolling through Facebook over the weekend. The Boise Beer Buddies shared some obviously AI-generated images with an announcement that Wild Frontier Beer Project is purchasing Mad Swede’s brewing equipment and plans to move into Mad Swede’s Cole Road location.

While the images may be AI renderings of what’s to come, the project itself is very real. It’s the brainchild of Chris VanSickle, the former head brewer at Downtown Boise’s 10 Barrel Brewing location. According to the teaser post for the new brewery, VanSickle is passionate about lagers, hoppy beers and kettle sours. He believes that Boise still has the potential to be the next big beer hot spot.

Mad Swede Announces Its Final Pour

While I’m always excited to try new beers, especially those born right here in the Treasure Valley, I had to go back and re-read the Beer Buddies post. Did it just say that Mad Swede was closing?

It did. A few hours after the Wild Frontier Beer Project announcement, Mad Swede made an announcement of their own that their brewery and taproom on Cole Road is closing on Tuesday, October 14. After nine years, Jerry and Susie Larson are stepping aside to spend time with their new grandchild and pursue other hobbies during their retirement.

Downtown Boise Brew Hall Will Stay Open a Little Longer

If you loved Mad Swede’s beers, you’ll have a little longer to enjoy their Downtown Boise Brew Hall. The brewery let curious customers know that the Downtown location’s last day will be December 31, 2025.

Boise Breweries That Closed Since 2024

After New Year’s Eve, Mad Swede will join a list of Boise breweries that blew their last keg since 2024. Other recently closed breweries include:

Twisted District Brew Co (May 2024)

Idawild Brewing (May 2024)

Edge Brewing Co. (July 2024)