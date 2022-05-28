If a Gem State weekend trip to a beautiful blue lake is what you're looking for, you've come to the right place!

Before we dive in, Lucky Peak Reservoir is a fantastic option for cyclists looking to ride the greenbelt from downtown Boise. Just 30 minutes from Idaho's largest city, it's a trip local cyclists and families love to frequent! Heads up to the cardio-challenged, the longer ride might leave you winded, but you can do it!

One more thing, Lucky Peak is no slouch! Don't let its convenient proximity to the Treasure Valley lead you to believe it isn't as cool as the lakes we're about to get into. As with all outdoor exploration, have fun, be safe, and tell someone where you're going and when you'll be home!

Lake Pend Oreille of Bonner & Kootenai counties

Beautiful views

Idaho’s largest lake & formed during the ice ages

Great for water sports

435 miles from Boise

attachment-aaron-burden-ufFIweqSPd4-unsplash (1) loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

Bear Lake of Bear Lake County

Home to various species of wildlife

3 km long beach

Great hiking

330 miles from Boise

attachment-emma-harper-j3CjZYckM88-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

Lake Coeur d’Alene of Kootenai & Benewah counties

175 km of shoreline

Formed by the Missoula Floods over 12,000 years ago

Golf nearby

378 miles from Boise

attachment-matthew-lancaster-un_mWcggOc0-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

Redfish Lake of Custer County

Sawtooth views!

Popular for canoeing & paddling

140 miles from Boise

attachment-glauber-sampaio-FkNzeOnsA0g-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

Alice Lake of Blaine County

Largest lake in the Sawtooth wilderness

Little to no water activities, this one’s all about the challenging hike & beautiful scenery

154 miles from Boise

attachment-tj-holowaychuk-1EYMue_AwDw-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

