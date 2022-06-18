Banning Father’s Day: Another Insane Example of Cancel Culture
Happy Father's Day, dads of America!
We're sorry to say the nutjobs are comin' for your special day.
When the idea first reared its ugly head, we didn't invest a great deal of thought in it. We had jobs to do, tasks to manage, and families to raise.
When it started gaining local traction, we raised a judgmental brow.
When it joined the national news dialogue, we raised our level of concern.
This week, a Boise local called a Townsquare Media radio station to share her reasons for supporting a national ban on Father's Day. As you might imagine, her reasons were selfish and the logic behind them was hollow.
To be fair and transparent, the caller's disposition was spurred by her father's death a number of years ago.
And while our hearts hurt for her loss, we're over this cancel culture bullsh*t.
If this isn't a sterling example of cater-to-my-needs, cancel culture entitlement, we don't know what is.
Around every corner it seems someone is soapboxing a self-centered complaint about something someone said or did to upset them. There's a national shortage on stationary for Hurt Feelings reports, and now we know why.
Here's the deal...
Just like mamas on Mother's Day:
- fathers deserve our respect and gratitude;
- fathers deserve recognition for all they do for their families;
- fathers deserve a day off;
- and fathers deserve the right to fulfill their fatherly duties without judgement.
In this way and a myriad more, the future remains open to the meaningful contributions of both men and women alike.
Can you imagine the national upset that would unfold if men lobbied for the elimination of Mother's Day? You can't imagine it, because it would never happen.
Before this addresses a bigger social malady, we'll wrap it up with a simple message:
DADS MATTER. LEAVE FATHER'S DAY ALONE. GET OVER YOURSELF.