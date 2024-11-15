Major Discount Retailer Closes All 328 of Their Stores; Idaho Impacted

Some experts say the stage was set for what we call today’s “retail apocalypse” back in 2010 following the 2007-2008 financial crisis. It picked up steam as more companies embraced e-commerce and surged after the COVID-19 pandemic forced most retailers into extended closures.

Even though we’re past the pandemic, many brick-and-mortar retailers have struggled to gain back their foot traffic. Not only are they competing with online retailers, which we were conditioned to embrace during the pandemic, they’re also dealing with increased lease prices and people being more mindful about the money they’re spending because of inflation.

It’s led to the downfall of well known brands like Bed Bath and Beyond, Tuesday Morning and Rue 21. It’s left others, like Rite Aid and Big Lots, on life support. This year alone, these major brands have closed some or all of their locations in the Gem State and one more is about to join this list:

American Freight Becomes Latest Bankrupt Retailer to Go Under

The furniture, mattress and appliance retailer recently announced the permanent closure of ALL of 328 locations after its parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. That means 41 states, including Idaho, will soon have vacant spaces that American Freight once called home.

For now, American Freight has a single location in Idaho and it hasn’t been here all that long. According to BoiseDev, Sears Outlet Stores and American Freight combined forces in March 2020 before the COVID pandemic became a concern in Idaho. The store changed its name and signs to American Freight shortly after.

Right now, the store’s website says the prices for their “Going Out of Business Sale” have been slashed to 20-40% off the lowest ticketed prices but we saw some discounts as deep as 65% off at the Boise store.

While we hate to see another vacant storefront in Idaho, if you’re due for some new appliances? Now might just be the best time for you to buy.