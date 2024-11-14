Idaho Likely Affected By Major Retailer’s New Mass Closure of 727 Stores

2024 has been far from a banner year for major retail or restaurant chains. It appears that another large chain with more than 4,700 locations nationwide is moving forward with mass closures.

This year, more than a dozen well known national brands have already closed a handful or all of their locations in Idaho. As we approach 2025, that trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down. There are rumors circulating that other national brands like Applebee’s, Chilis or Wendy’s may lose locations in the Gem State, but those haven’t come to fruition yet.

However, there’s a very real possibility that after the announcement that accompanied their Q3 results, another brand will join this growing list.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Plans For Mass Closures

In those results, there was a not so hidden plan for the North Carolina-based auto parts retailer to cut a significant number of locations from their roster by the middle of next year. They plan to close 523 corporate locations, 204 independent locations and four distribution centers.

While the company didn’t immediately make a list of locations affected by the closures available, MarketWatch says that a transcript of the call mentions reductions in “certain eastern states.” It also suggests that the distribution centers that are part of this round of closures are in the west.

They included an infographic attributed to Advance Auto Parts Inc. showing what the reduced footprint may look like. That map shows a complete exit in Washington State where they currently have 21 stores, Oregon where they currently have 25 stores and Nevada where they currently have 14 stores.

Idaho currently has seven Advance Auto Parts locations, including single locations in Boise and Meridian. When we look at Idaho in the MarketWatch infographic, it looks like their Coeur d’Alene location is at risk of being scrapped. We’re unsure if the dot over the Treasure Valley represents both the Boise and Meridian locations. We're also sure if one of the dots in Eastern Idaho represents both the Idaho Falls and Rexburg locations.

MarketWatch is the only source we’ve been able to find with this map and information. It suggests that Idaho will lose at least one location, but there hasn’t been an official announcement from the company and the potentially affected locations have not yet been listed on commercial real estate sites.