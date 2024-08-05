11 Amazon Items Sold in Idaho Now Under URGENT Recalls

For Idahoans that appreciate a good bargain, Amazon’s mid-year “Prime Day” is almost as exciting as logging on for Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

According to Numerator, more than 35,500 households bought something through the online retail giant during their two day promotion. That resulted in over 188,000 individual items sold. When you look at what items shoppers were interested in this year, the spectrum was wide. No surprise, the top item purchased was Amazon’s Fire TV Stick but the rest of the top five was a potpourri of things: protein shakes, Liquid I.V. packets, Glad trash bags and a snail mucin serum product.

While we hope you scored some fantastic deals, we also hope that the products that arrived at your door don’t pose a risk to your health or safety. The Verge reports that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recently revealed that Amazon has done a poor job of informing customers when products they purchased through the site have been recalled.

Senate Probe Finds Amazon Prime Day Is Major Cause Of Worker Injuries Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

According to the report, Amazon sold faulty carbon monoxide detectors, hair dryers that posed a shock risk and children’s pajamas that did not meet flammability safety standards. The CPSC issued recalls for these products, but Amazon’s notification to customers who purchased them simply said there may be a potential safety issue. That led to CPSC filing a lawsuit against Amazon.

As the lawsuit made its way through court, Amazon didn’t think they should be responsible for recalls associated with products sold through third-party sellers on their platform. Ultimately, Amazon was told they are responsible for issuing those recalls on July 30, 2024.

The dispute with the CPSC has been going on for a few years and resulted in Amazon launching an easily accessible recall page in the United States in 2023.

We just checked that recall page and these 11 items, which were available to shoppers in Idaho, are now under an urgent recall.

