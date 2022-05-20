8 Tremendous Boise Area Parades You Can’t Miss This Summer

Summer in the Treasure Valley is normally jam-packed with parades, fairs, festivals and concerts. If parades are one of your favorite Treasure Valley traditions, these are eight that you won't want to skip.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

We know that Boise residents are still heartbroken over the indefinite cancellation of the "We the People Liberty Day Parade." The parade celebrating the unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness had been around for nearly 20 years.

Get our free mobile app

The event wasn't organized by the City of Boise. Its coordination and execution was an all-volunteer effort led by a committee primarily made up of members of one family. Many of those family members have moved on to pursue their personal dreams and the committee felt they could no longer execute the beloved Boise tradition.

As far as we know, no other groups came forward to try to revive the annual 4th of July parade in Downtown Boise. It's a bummer, but nearby communities have not just 4th of July parades planned, but parades staggered throughout the summer! Here's when you can expect to enjoy them in 2022!

8 Boise Area Parades You Can't Miss This Summer Do you love a good parade? Do your kids want lots of candy? Then mark your calendars for these amazingly fun parades!

KEEP READING: 14 Incredible Boise Area Fairs and Festivals You Need to Check Out in 2022 As the weather starts to warm up, so do fun events around the Treasure Valley! Mark your calendars and don't miss out on these fun celebrations!