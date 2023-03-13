According to a recent survey by Forbes, 49% of Americans plan to travel more in 2023 than they did last year.

The financial website also asked respondents what type of trips they were planning to take. 42% of the respondents said that they were planning on taking a road trip. Lagoon in Farmington, UT is one of the best short road trips you can take from the Treasure Valley! It’s less than five hours away, packs in thrills on rides, chills on the waterslides and a chance to grab some good Oktoberfest-esque grub at their Biergarten.

Facebook/Lagoon Amusement Park Facebook/Lagoon Amusement Park loading...

Plus, 2023’s going to be an exciting year at the park! It’s been almost eight years since Lagoon opened their last coaster, Cannibal. In August 2017, coaster enthusiasts stumbled across a trademark that the park filed for “an amusement park ride in the nature of roller coaster.” Since then, there have been more than 2,000 posts speculating about what “Steel Roller Coaster 1” would be like.

Get our free mobile app

Well, after years of waiting Lagoon fans will get their first taste of “Primordial” this upcoming season. We don’t know much about what the ride experience will be like but Lagoon called it a “one-of-a-kind interactive coaster” with a “ride experience like you have never seen” in the Instagram post they made introducing the name of the new ride in November.

YouTube/Coaster Studios YouTube/Coaster Studios loading...

The park hasn’t announced if the coaster will open the same day the park does or later in the season. Opening day for the park is March 25!

Lagoon isn’t just a popular destination for families in Utah and those within driving distance in Idaho. It’s also been a popular destination for filmmakers looking for an amusement park to put in their movies. A handful of movies (and TV shows) have used Lagoon as a backdrop for their movies!

5 Movies You Didn't Know Were Filmed at Utah's Lagoon Amusement Park Lagoon Park in Farmington, UT isn't just a great roadtrip destination for Idaho families looking to ride coasters and splash down waterslides. It's also been a destination for filmmakers!

KEEP READING: Did You Know These 15 Big Movies Were Shot in the State of Idaho? Idaho has everything a filmmaker could want to use in their films: mountains, whitewater, dusty back roads, farms, lava flows and quaint towns. These are some of the films that took advantage of that!