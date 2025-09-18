44 Idaho Counties, 44 Delicious Idaho Restaurants: Part One

44 Idaho Counties, 44 Delicious Idaho Restaurants: Part One

It wasn’t all that long ago that Food & Wine called Boise one of America’s “next great food cities.” Between Boise and its highly populated neighbors like Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell, there are hundreds of options for foodies in the Treasure Valley.

But there are great places to eat all over Idaho, including counties not named Ada or Canyon. We decided to dig a little deeper into Idaho’s food scene and highlight some of the highest-rated restaurants in each of the Gem State’s 44 counties.

In order to make the list, the restaurant had to have a minimum of 4.5 stars on one of the internet’s most popular review websites: Google, Yelp or Trip Advisor. (You know, when that was possible. Some counties have such small populations that there aren’t a lot of restaurants to choose from, let alone people reviewing them.)

What makes this list unique is that it only shows ONE restaurant per county, which really cuts down on decision fatigue if you try to eat your way through the entire thing. However, there are many great choices, so if these don’t appeal to you, you can always hop on over to Google and do your own research.

This is part one of the “44 Idaho Counties, 44 Delicious Idaho Restaurants” series. It features Idaho’s first 22 counties in alphabetical order. Look for part two soon!

Ada County | Boise

Adams County | Council

Bannock County | Pocatello

Bear Lake County | Montpelier

  • Rooster’s Grazing, 5 Stars (Yelp)
  • Family-run restaurant serving breakfast, burgers, sandwiches, pastas and more

Benewah County | Saint Maries

  • The Grapple, 4.5 Stars (Yelp)
  • Gastropub well known for burgers and fries
Bingham County | Blackfoot

  • Rupe’s Burgers, 4.6 Stars (Google)
  • Down-to-earth spot for burgers, milkshakes and malts

Blaine County | Ketchum

  • The Kneadery, 4.6 Stars (Trip Advisor)
  • Iconic breakfast and brunch spot with a rustic lodge vibe

Boise County | Idaho City

Bonner County | Sandpoint

Bonneville County | Idaho Falls

  • Park & A Italia, 4.5 Stars (Google)
  • Rustic Italian restaurant with a wine bar vibe
Boundary County | Bonners Ferry

Butte County | Arco

Camas County | Fairfield

Canyon County | Nampa

Caribou County | Soda Springs

Cassia County | Burley

Clark County | Spencer

  • Spencer Grill, 4.8 Stars (Google)
  • Relaxed restaurant for steaks, burgers and pancakes

Clearwater County | Orofino

  • Augies, 4.8 Stars (Google)
  • Casual cafe with artisan paninis and deli sandwiches

Custer County | Stanley

  • Stanley Supper Club, 4.8 Stars (Google)
  • Cozy dinner spot focused on simple meals like pasta and fried chicken
Elmore County | Mountain Home

Franklin County | Preston

Fremont County | Island Park

