It wasn’t all that long ago that Food & Wine called Boise one of America’s “next great food cities.” Between Boise and its highly populated neighbors like Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell, there are hundreds of options for foodies in the Treasure Valley.

But there are great places to eat all over Idaho, including counties not named Ada or Canyon. We decided to dig a little deeper into Idaho’s food scene and highlight some of the highest-rated restaurants in each of the Gem State’s 44 counties.

In order to make the list, the restaurant had to have a minimum of 4.5 stars on one of the internet’s most popular review websites: Google, Yelp or Trip Advisor. (You know, when that was possible. Some counties have such small populations that there aren’t a lot of restaurants to choose from, let alone people reviewing them.)

What makes this list unique is that it only shows ONE restaurant per county, which really cuts down on decision fatigue if you try to eat your way through the entire thing. However, there are many great choices, so if these don’t appeal to you, you can always hop on over to Google and do your own research.

This is part one of the “44 Idaho Counties, 44 Delicious Idaho Restaurants” series. It features Idaho’s first 22 counties in alphabetical order. Look for part two soon!

Ada County | Boise

Chandler’s Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood, 4.7 Stars (Trip Advisor)

Upscale steak and seafood often accompanied by live jazz

Adams County | Council

Dad’s Place, 4.5 Stars (Yelp)

Classic small-town diner

Bannock County | Pocatello

Himalayan Flavor, 5 Stars (Trip Advisor)

Authentic Indian & Nepalese cuisine

Bear Lake County | Montpelier

Rooster’s Grazing, 5 Stars (Yelp)

Family-run restaurant serving breakfast, burgers, sandwiches, pastas and more

Benewah County | Saint Maries

The Grapple, 4.5 Stars (Yelp)

Gastropub well known for burgers and fries

Bingham County | Blackfoot

Rupe’s Burgers, 4.6 Stars (Google)

Down-to-earth spot for burgers, milkshakes and malts

Blaine County | Ketchum

The Kneadery, 4.6 Stars (Trip Advisor)

Iconic breakfast and brunch spot with a rustic lodge vibe

Boise County | Idaho City

Gold Mine Grill & Saloon, 4.2 Stars (Trip Advisor)

Historic saloon setting with live music

Bonner County | Sandpoint

Baxters on Cedar, 4.5 Stars (Trip Advisor)

Upscale pub with a great atmosphere

Bonneville County | Idaho Falls

Park & A Italia, 4.5 Stars (Google)

Rustic Italian restaurant with a wine bar vibe

Boundary County | Bonners Ferry

Mugsy’s Tavern and Grill, 4.5 Stars (Google)

A local favorite for burgers and craft beers

Butte County | Arco

1870 Subs and Sweets, 5 Stars (Yelp)

Well known for their hoagies

Camas County | Fairfield

The Cliff Bar and Grill, 4.7 Stars (Google)

Alaska-style bar specializing in fish and chips

Canyon County | Nampa

Brick 29 Bistro, 4.5 Stars (Trip Advisor)

Upscale, modern bistro

Caribou County | Soda Springs

Gonzalez Mexican & American Grill, 4.6 Stars (Yelp)

Mexican restaurant with a laid-back atmosphere

Cassia County | Burley

El Caporal Burley, 4.4 Stars (Google)

Mexican restaurant with generous portions

Clark County | Spencer

Spencer Grill, 4.8 Stars (Google)

Relaxed restaurant for steaks, burgers and pancakes

Clearwater County | Orofino

Augies, 4.8 Stars (Google)

Casual cafe with artisan paninis and deli sandwiches

Custer County | Stanley

Stanley Supper Club, 4.8 Stars (Google)

Cozy dinner spot focused on simple meals like pasta and fried chicken

Elmore County | Mountain Home

Red Ember Pizza, 4.8 Stars (Yelp)

Naturally fermented Neapolitan pizza

Franklin County | Preston

Big J Burgers, 4.6 Stars (Google)

Classic burger and shake shop

Fremont County | Island Park

Connie’s Restaurant, 4.2 Stars (Google)

Warm inviting atmosphere with pub grub and comfort foods