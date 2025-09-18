44 Idaho Counties, 44 Delicious Idaho Restaurants: Part One
It wasn’t all that long ago that Food & Wine called Boise one of America’s “next great food cities.” Between Boise and its highly populated neighbors like Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell, there are hundreds of options for foodies in the Treasure Valley.
But there are great places to eat all over Idaho, including counties not named Ada or Canyon. We decided to dig a little deeper into Idaho’s food scene and highlight some of the highest-rated restaurants in each of the Gem State’s 44 counties.
In order to make the list, the restaurant had to have a minimum of 4.5 stars on one of the internet’s most popular review websites: Google, Yelp or Trip Advisor. (You know, when that was possible. Some counties have such small populations that there aren’t a lot of restaurants to choose from, let alone people reviewing them.)
What makes this list unique is that it only shows ONE restaurant per county, which really cuts down on decision fatigue if you try to eat your way through the entire thing. However, there are many great choices, so if these don’t appeal to you, you can always hop on over to Google and do your own research.
This is part one of the “44 Idaho Counties, 44 Delicious Idaho Restaurants” series. It features Idaho’s first 22 counties in alphabetical order. Look for part two soon!
Ada County | Boise
- Chandler’s Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood, 4.7 Stars (Trip Advisor)
- Upscale steak and seafood often accompanied by live jazz
Adams County | Council
- Dad’s Place, 4.5 Stars (Yelp)
- Classic small-town diner
Bannock County | Pocatello
- Himalayan Flavor, 5 Stars (Trip Advisor)
- Authentic Indian & Nepalese cuisine
Bear Lake County | Montpelier
- Rooster’s Grazing, 5 Stars (Yelp)
- Family-run restaurant serving breakfast, burgers, sandwiches, pastas and more
Benewah County | Saint Maries
- The Grapple, 4.5 Stars (Yelp)
- Gastropub well known for burgers and fries
Bingham County | Blackfoot
- Rupe’s Burgers, 4.6 Stars (Google)
- Down-to-earth spot for burgers, milkshakes and malts
Blaine County | Ketchum
- The Kneadery, 4.6 Stars (Trip Advisor)
- Iconic breakfast and brunch spot with a rustic lodge vibe
Boise County | Idaho City
- Gold Mine Grill & Saloon, 4.2 Stars (Trip Advisor)
- Historic saloon setting with live music
Bonner County | Sandpoint
- Baxters on Cedar, 4.5 Stars (Trip Advisor)
- Upscale pub with a great atmosphere
Bonneville County | Idaho Falls
- Park & A Italia, 4.5 Stars (Google)
- Rustic Italian restaurant with a wine bar vibe
Boundary County | Bonners Ferry
- Mugsy’s Tavern and Grill, 4.5 Stars (Google)
- A local favorite for burgers and craft beers
Butte County | Arco
- 1870 Subs and Sweets, 5 Stars (Yelp)
- Well known for their hoagies
Camas County | Fairfield
- The Cliff Bar and Grill, 4.7 Stars (Google)
- Alaska-style bar specializing in fish and chips
Canyon County | Nampa
- Brick 29 Bistro, 4.5 Stars (Trip Advisor)
- Upscale, modern bistro
Caribou County | Soda Springs
- Gonzalez Mexican & American Grill, 4.6 Stars (Yelp)
- Mexican restaurant with a laid-back atmosphere
Cassia County | Burley
- El Caporal Burley, 4.4 Stars (Google)
- Mexican restaurant with generous portions
Clark County | Spencer
- Spencer Grill, 4.8 Stars (Google)
- Relaxed restaurant for steaks, burgers and pancakes
Clearwater County | Orofino
- Augies, 4.8 Stars (Google)
- Casual cafe with artisan paninis and deli sandwiches
Custer County | Stanley
- Stanley Supper Club, 4.8 Stars (Google)
- Cozy dinner spot focused on simple meals like pasta and fried chicken
Elmore County | Mountain Home
- Red Ember Pizza, 4.8 Stars (Yelp)
- Naturally fermented Neapolitan pizza
Franklin County | Preston
- Big J Burgers, 4.6 Stars (Google)
- Classic burger and shake shop
Fremont County | Island Park
- Connie’s Restaurant, 4.2 Stars (Google)
- Warm inviting atmosphere with pub grub and comfort foods
