2022 is flying by. Before you know, you'll be jumping on to Expedia, Airbnb or some other travel site to book your summer vacation.

The thought of that puts a big smile on your face, doesn't it? Perhaps, you've been putting in longer than normal hours for your job for over two years and are starting to feel a little burnt out. Maybe you're just happy that navigating another weird school year with your child's school district is quickly coming to an end.

You more than deserve the chance to get away and recharge! At the same time, there are a lot of fantastic events that happen right in our backyard during the summer months that you'd hate to be away for.

That's why we put together this handy calendar so that you can plan around the ones that mean the most to you and your family!

P.S. We're REALLY looking forward to seeing you at the Boise Music Festival and Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic in 2022!

14 Incredible Boise Area Fairs and Festivals You Can't Miss in 2022 As the weather starts to warm up, so do fun events around the Treasure Valley! Mark your calendars and don't miss out on these fun celebrations!

KEEP READING: Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2022 In 2021, we slowly saw the return of live music to the Treasure Valley. 2022 promises to be even bigger. Click the link of each act to be taken to the venue's website for more information about times and tickets.