A few months ago, we asked you to tell us what defunct Boise restaurants you would love to see make a comeback.

While running that poll on Facebook, we discovered that there weren't just places in the Treasure Valley that you missed eating at. There was a pretty substantial list of places you missed shopping or relaxing at too. That's why we went back and asked specifically about businesses that were NOT restaurants that you missed.

While reading through your answers, it was crazy to see how many of these places have been gone for years but still show up in Google Maps images from the very first time the Streetview car came to Boise. It's also kind of sad to think about the fact that as Boise continues to grow, the number of places we remember shopping at in our younger days continues to shrink!

This list is just the beginning of a much longer list of nostalgic stores and places we'd love the see revived in the Treasure Valley. If there's another business you'd like to add to the list click HERE to shoot us an e-mail. Bonus points if you send us an original photo you took of that location so we can add the picture to our gallery!

10 Nostalgic Stores and Places Boise Wants to See Make a Comeback Boise's population might continue to grow, but the number of places we fondly remember from our childhood continues to shrink. This is just the start of a list of businesses Boise really wishes would make a comeback.

