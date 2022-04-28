One of the reasons that so many people are drawn to the Treasure Valley, is the fact that we enjoy all four seasons here.

But more than that, our state is breathtakingly gorgeous, and there’s a vast selection of fun activities to do outside in order to soak up its beauty.

One of the most popular pastimes for outdoor enthusiasts is hiking.

And the Boise area is perfect for this, because there are so many different trails scattered all throughout the valley!

Some are a short drive away, while others are right down the road… but there is truly something for everyone, no matter the age or ability.

Whether you’re an avid and experienced hiker, or you’re just looking for some great views with minimal work, you can find it here in Idaho.

However, if you are newer to hiking or the Boise area in general, we feel that we must forewarn you: there are certain items that you should be prepared to bring with you, before jumping headfirst into the great unknown.

So listed below are 10 items that are absolutely essential when hiking in the Treasure Valley, and then below that, we listed some easy hikes around town to get you started.

Stay safe, have fun and we’ll see you out on the trails!

These 10 Items Are Absolutely CLUTCH For Hiking in the Boise Area

