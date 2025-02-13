🍽️ This year's list was dominated by California with 37 entries

🍽️ Idaho's finish was incredibly disappointing given its recent praise by foodie blogs

🍽️ Historically, four Idaho restaurants have made Yelp's list with the highest reaching #7

It’s the latest that Yelp has published their “Top 100 Restaurants” in recent history. We were hoping the results would be worth the wait, but were extremely disappointed when they published this year’s list!

Whether it’s a concert, sporting event or comic con, we do a considerable amount of travel every year and every time we do, something stands out to us. Most of the cities we visit have considerably more chain restaurants than Idaho. Those trips remind us how lucky we are to live in a place that really, truly values small locally owned and operated restaurants and major food publications have noticed it as well.

It wasn’t all that long ago that Food & Wine put Boise on a list titled “These Are America’s Next Great Food Cities.” In 2022, they said “this new culinary capital can hold its own against northwest food hubs like Seattle and Portland” before highlighting some great ethnic restaurants like Kibrom’s Ethiopian and Eritrean Cuisine and Ansots Basque Chorizos. They gave a shout out to Kin and The Lively, too. We’re not surprised that a publication called Food & Wine was also impressed with the Sunnyslope Wine Trail in Caldwell and the growing wine scene in Garden City.

Yelp Snubs Idaho on 2025 Top 100 List

Idaho’s population has grown considerably since 2022 and many new concepts have been launched in the Gem State. We truly expected some old favorites and promising new ventures to land on the Yelp Top 100 Restaurants List for 2025. Instead? Idaho got snubbed. Not a single Idaho restaurant made the new list.

The list was mostly dominated by California, which put a ridiculous 37 destinations on the list. Regionally, Utah was snubbed just like Idaho. Oregon put four on the list, followed by Washington with three. Those included:

Washington

#7 Aroy Mak Thai Food - Seattle

#74 Paju - Seattle

#76 Side Piece Kitchen - Tacoma

Oregon

#2 Twisted Gyros - Hillsboro

#24 Dos Mundos - Newberg

#53 The Riv - The Dalles

#98 OC Taco - Oregon City

What Idaho Restaurants Have Made the Yelp Top 100?

Yelp’s been publishing the list for 11 years. In the past, Idaho has gotten a nod from the review website. Below are the Idaho restaurants that have made previous editions of the list and their highest finish.

#43 in 20023, #35 in 2024

#94 in 2020

#7 in 2022

#78 in 2021, #27 in 2022