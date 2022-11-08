It’s Almost Time For One Of Idaho’s Best Christmas Light Displays

It has become one of the Treasure Valley's favorite Christmas events. One that the entire state looks forward to every year. Caldwell's Winter Wonderland returns for 2022, beginning with its annual Opening Weekend Event happening November 18th through the 20th from 6-9pm.

Over one million lights fill Indian Creek Plaza in Downtown Caldwell, lining the sidewalks and the river. Enjoy ice skating throughout the season, making this a truly unique holiday experience.

The Opening Weekend Event is identical on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to disperse crowds. In addition to the lights and ice skating, the weekend includes food trucks, local vendors, live entertainment, and visits with Santa.

Winter Wonderland Festival is free and is the perfect place to get into the Holiday spirit and get a head start on your Christmas shopping. Take advantage of one of the best holiday events of the year.

The best parking is along the railroad between 5th and 12th Avenue. The lights turn on each night at dusk, and the display continues through January 9th.

