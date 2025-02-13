Boise Braces for Another Major Winter Storm; 6 Experts Share Snow Predictions

❄️ Storm is on track to arrive before lunch time

❄️ High winds will be an additional concern on top of accumulating snow, most predictions call for at least two inches

❄️ Another storm could affect the area by Sunday

Last Thursday, your kids wore their PJS backwards, stashed spoons under their pillows and flushed a bunch of ice cubes down the toilet. At the time, little did you know that they’d get the last laugh and a snow day.

Earlier in the day, forecasters predicted some significant snow accumulations but by six o’clock news, many backed off. They started stressing that accumulations would likely be on the lower end of those predictions. 4.9 inches of snow later, almost every school district in the area had the day off.

The models must be clearer this time around, because it seems like all of the forecasters in the area say we should prepare for a messy commute Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. Even the Connector was trying to warn drivers on Wednesday.

This time around, our listening area is under a Winter Storm Warning that's in place through 11 a.m. on Friday. So how much snow should we prepare for? Here’s what six local experts are calling for as of Thursday morning.

As of Thursday morning at 7:14 a.m., KTVB's Hector Mendoza predicts that some parts of our area could see snow as early as 9 a.m. on Thursday. His prediction for the Boise area is 3-6 inches, but says that the further west you go, the more snow you could see. It's possible that Ontario could receive up to eight inches by Friday afternoon.

According to Sophia Cruz's last update, the snow could arrive as early as 9 a.m. in some parts of the area. She thinks the heaviest snow will dump between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. They say motorists should prepare for reduced visibility and drifting snow thanks to high winds, saying the afternoon commute could be hazardous.

This forecast predicts 2-4 inches for the Upper Treasure Valley and up to six in some areas of the lower Treasure Valley. Most of it is expected before sunset on Thursday, with some snow showers still possible on Friday morning before the drive to work.

Erick Walker last updated his forecast at 4:03 a.m. He predicts snow could start falling as early as 9 a.m. with the heaviest snow falling between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday. That means grabbing lunch, picking the kids up for school and the drive home could get slick an tricky. According to his forecast, the snow showers will stick around through Friday. Boise could see 2-4 inches, while the lower Treasure Valley could see 3-6.

According to the most recent forecast on shared by the National Weather Service, most of the snow will hit the Boise area around 11 a.m. They're calling for two inches during the day on Thursday.

More snow is possible before 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, but it'll likely be less than an inch. A mix of rain and snow is expected Friday before 11. Further west they're calling for two inches on Thursday, less than an inch Thursday night and a rain snow mix with the possibility of less than an inch of new snow on Friday morning in Canyon County.

Their Winter Storm Warning covers a large area, so yes...it does say up to 10 inches are possible in some areas.

Weather Underground is calling for less than an inch during the day on Thursday and less than an inch overnight into Friday morning. They predict the snow will turn to rain/snow mix come Friday afternoon. Up to an inch of snow is expected on Friday.

And that brings us to Kody at Treasure Valley Weather HQ, who had the most accurate prediction for last week's storm. He stresses that the high winds coming with this storm will likely cause blowing and drifting snow, which could cause some tricky driving condition with how cold the road surfaces have been.

As of Thursday morning, he predicts a high probability of 2-4 inches, medium probability of 4-8 inches and a low probability of over 8 inches for the Lower Treasure Valley which includes Ontario and Caldwell.

For the Upper Treasure Valley, which includes Boise, he says there is a high probability of 1-2 inches, a medium probability of 2-4 inches and a low probability of seeing more than 4 inches. These predictions are for snowfall from now through Saturday.

Bottom line? Be prepared for a tricky afternoon commute on Thursday and leave yourself extra time to get to work on Friday morning. If there are any school closures for Friday, we'll update you through our station app which you can download using the box below:

