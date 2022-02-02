Win WWE ‘Road to Wrestlemania’ Tickets

Fresh off the Royal Rumble, the brightest WWE stars will shine in Boise!

When WWE 'Road to Wresltemania' comes to ExtraMile Arena on Sunday night, it'll be the first time you get to see your favorite WWE Raw & Smackdown superstars under one roof!

Right now the night includes appearances by Set Rollins, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, the Usos, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and more! LITE-FM has three ways for you to win tickets to be there to see it all!

Listen to Michelle in the Morning to play "What's That Year?" to win a pair of tickets at 7:40

at 7:40 Finish your workday with resident WWE Superfan, Marco, to win a four-pack of tickets afternoons at 4:10

afternoons at 4:10 Or register to win using the box below!

12 Actors Who Started As Extras In Movies And Television These famous actors all began their on-screen careers with uncredited roles in movies and TV.

Celebrities Who Slid Into DMs From Lizzo to Dua Lipa and Joe Jonas, check out stars who slid into other peoples' DMs.