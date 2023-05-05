Win Tickets to Paranormal Cirque From 107.9 LITE-FM

Are you ready for a wicked night out under the “Big Top?!” Cirque Italia, the creative minds behind the water circus that’s wowed the Treasure Valley, is coming back to town with their newest show!

And this one isn’t for the faint of heart! Paranormal Cirque is a crazy fusion of nightmares and fantasies! We showed you a sneak peek of the Rated-R horror-themed variety show a few days ago and now you have a chance to win your way in for FREE! It's happening Thursday, May 11 - Sunday, May 14 near the Boise Towne Square Mall.

Fill out the information below to get in to win a pair of tickets to witness the acrobats, illusionists and other surprises at Paranormal Cirque!

The contest ends Wednesday, May 10 at 11:59 MT. Winners must be at least 17 with a photo ID and will be contacted by e-mail. Please tell us if you’d like to go Friday, May 12, Saturday, May 13 or Sunday, May 14 so we can match you with the tickets you’d like! GOOD LUCK!