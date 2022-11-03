Win Ski Swap Tickets from 107.9 LITE-FM

Welcome to SNOW-VEMBER!

If you follow Bogus Basin on Facebook, you know that 7" of snow dumped on them overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Another storm is headed toward the mountains. They're predicting that they could get anywhere from 16-38" of snow by Monday!

If opening the webcams they have set up near the Mountain Coaster, Base Area and Snow Stake have you dreaming of getting on your board or skis, let's send you to do some shopping before you hit the mountain!

The 71st Annual Ski Swap is happening Friday-Sunday at Expo Idaho and you've got a chance to win a Family Four Pack of admission tickets!

To win tickets, make sure you have the 107.9 LITE-FM app downloaded on your phone.

Then, fill out your information and a quick one-question survey to be entered to win. It's really that easy! The contest will close on Friday, November 4 at 8 a.m.

