When it comes to ringing in the New Year, people put a lot of emphasis on planning what they’ll do on December 31.

From the Idaho Potato Drop in Downtown Boise to the Wahooz NOON Year’s Eve Party to the Gem Drop in Kuna, there are plenty of family-friendly options, however there’s one Boise-area organization that’s been known to make a production out of January 1.

READ MORE: Idaho Ice Palace Cancels 2025 Season

That organization? Bogus Basin. Not only is the mountain typically open for skiing, snowboarding and tubing on New Year’s Day, Bogus Basin normally turns the day into a full-blown party. That means a DJ cranking up feel-good songs in the Simplot Base area for a few hours in the afternoon and free cookies and cocoa for guests leading up to the main event - the Torchlight Parade and Fireworks Show.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, it’s another local tradition that’s been spoiled by unseasonably warm weather. On Monday, December 29, Bogus Basin posted an update on Facebook informing the public that they’ve decided to push pause on this year’s celebration.

The update explained:

With limited terrain available, and lighter early season visitation, we’ve made the decision to postpone this event to a later date so we can deliver the full celebration you expect and deserve. This ensures a better experience for you, as we strive to be careful stewards of the community support that keeps your local mountain thriving.

They encouraged fans of the mountain recreation area to check back for more updates as colder temperatures that will allow them to make more snow settle in.

What Bogus Basin Passholders Should Know

Luke Tokunaga Luke Tokunaga loading...

In the meantime, they’ve adjusted some restrictions to allow Value, Midweek and Night Season passholders access to the mountain that they normally wouldn’t have this time of year. You can see those updates HERE.

We do want to remind you that even though the parade and fireworks won’t happen on New Year’s Day, the resort is still open on New Year’s Day and can use the community’s support. Tickets for the Coach lift, conveyor lifts and tubing hill are available for January 1.