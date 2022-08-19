Win Roaring Springs Passes from 107.9 LITE-FM!
According to school district calendars from around the Treasure Valley, summer is over. Mother Nature disagrees!
Looking ahead at the 10-day forecast, the highs in Boise are still hovering around the mid to upper 90ºs clear into Labor Day weekend. In fact, there's still a possibility that we can set a new record for triple-digit days in a single summer!
That's why we want to make sure you can squeeze every ounce of fun you can out of this summer by going to Roaring Springs at least one more time! When the Boise schools resume classes, Roaring Springs adjusts their hours.
They're now on their "After School Splash" hours on weekdays thru August 26. Those hours are Monday-Friday 4-8 p.m. There are also two more weekends of "Slide Night" from 6-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The last slide night is Saturday, August 27. Weekend hours remain 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. thru August 28. After that, they'll be open for Labor Day and "Last Splash" weekends, weather permitting.
So, let's get you into the park! This weekend you have a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Roaring Springs. First, make sure you have the 107.9 LITE-FM app downloaded on your phone.
Then, just fill out your information and a quick one-question survey to be entered to win. It's really that easy! The contest will close on Monday, August 22 at 11:59 p.m.