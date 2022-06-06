Why Boise State’s Moore Deserves to be in the CFB Hall of Fame

Although it's been several years since Kellen Moore has worn the Blue representing Boise State, he is still on the minds of many Bronco fans. Will Moore's career accomplishments finally win over the voters, allowing him to be recognized by the College Football Hall of Fame?

Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him.

The National Football Foundation has once again released their list of eligible collegiate players for the Hall of Fame. Mr. Moore is in competitive company when it comes to players who should be recognized for their college gridiron greatness.

Here's their description of arguably Boise State's greatest player:

Kellen Moore, Boise State-Quarterback-2010 First Team All-American finished career as the winningest starting QB (.943) in college football history…Set the NCAA record for lowest career INT percentage (.017) and tied NCAA record with four 3,000-yard passing seasons…Boise State's all-time leading passer (14,667) earned three conference Player of the Year honors (2-WAC, 1-MWC).

Let's not forget that the Broncos were 50-3 while Mr. Moore was the starting quarterback for Boise State. Most experts believe that his win mark will not be broken for sometime in ever. It's very rare for quarterbacks to stay four years or for a team to only lose three games in four years.

Other athletes who are competing with Mr. Moore for entry are Tim Tebow, Alex Smith, Michael Stonebreaker, Marshawn Lynch, and many more outstanding former college football players.

Mr. Moore is currently the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys and has interviewed for several NFL head coaching jobs. Prior to his career in coaching, Mr. Moore played in the NFL for the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys.

If for no other reason than his collegiate record, Mr. Moore is worth of the College Football Hall of Fame. Last year was the first time that he was nominated for entry. Let's hope the voters get it right this year and Mr. Moore gets in.