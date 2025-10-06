It was five weeks in the making, but a Boise State legend can finally add his first win as an NFL head coach to his résumé. Kellen Moore’s New Orleans Saints picked up a 26-14 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, October 5.

Before the pre-season started, we asked ChatGPT to predict how Kellen Moore’s first season as an NFL coach would play out. The AI chatbot may have been a little over zealous and predicted the Saints to go 11-6 with their first win coming over the Arizona Cardinals in week one. While the game was close, the Saints lost by a touchdown.

It also thought the Saints had what it takes to beat the Seahawks in Week 3. Not so much. The Saints got blown out 44-13 in that game.

But in Week 5? ChatGPT was surprisingly accurate. It predicted the Saints could beat the Giants 27-14 and was only off by a point and we couldn’t be more excited for Kellen to give his first victory speech in the locker room.

He started his speech by telling his team that he got tired of writing two scripts for his locker room speech. This week, he’d only written one for the win. Before handing out game balls, Moore congratulated his team on committing no turnovers, while the Giants committed five.

For Boise State fans, it was really cool to watch our legendary quarterback inspire his team to keep up the hard work but it was even cooler to see how much his players love him. At the very end of the speech, veteran running back Alvin Kamara interrupted Moore to give him his very own game ball. We got a little choked up watching it!

If you haven’t seen the video yet, you can catch it below. Next up? The Saints take on the 3-2 New England Patriots, which just handed the NFL’s last undefeated team (the Buffalo Bills) their first loss of the season.