Now that we’re past the Fourth of July, we’re at that point of the summer where the countdown isn’t to your next camping trip or concert. It’s to kickoff! We’re just a few weeks away from tailgates, touchdowns and yelling at the TV.

Boise State’s season kicks off on Thursday, August 28 as they face the South Florida Bulls in Tampa. While we can’t wait for it, we’ll have almost an entire month to see what some of our favorite Bronco alums look like during the NFL preseason.

READ MORE: Items Prohibited Inside Boise State's Albertsons Stadium

Sure, we’re talking about seeing Ashton Jeanty debuting with the Raiders and Ahmed Hassanein with the Detroit Lions. But also, Bronco legend Kellen Moore in his very first head coaching job in the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders OTA Offseason Workout Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

Kellen is making the jump from offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to head coach of a team that went 5-12 last year, finished last in their division and had its worst winning percentage since 2005.

Get our free mobile app

When Kellen took the reins, a lot of Boise State fans were curious to see how things would shake out with Derek Carr on the roster. The two played against each other in 2011 when Derek Carr was at Fresno State. Boise State crushed the Bulldogs 57-7 in that game.

Super Bowl LIX Opening Night Jonathan Bachman, Getty Images loading...

Carr retired in May due to a shoulder injury so now one of the questions Kellen has to answer in his new role is “who’s going to be our starting quarterback?”

Will it be Spencer Rattler, the South Carolina alum that started six games for the Saints last year? Another Fresno State product, Jake Haener is on the roster, too. He started one game last season. The team also picked up Tyler Shough out of Louisville in the draft.

2025 NFL Scouting Combine Stacy Revere, Getty Images loading...

With a fresh playbook, three young quarterbacks and a fanbase that desperately wants to be proud of their team again, Kellen’s first season with the Saints will be anything but boring. So how will it all play out?

We asked ChatGPT to predict the Saints record for the 2025-2026 season and the final score of each game. The prediction was pretty bold! The AI predicts an 11-6 record and a potential Wild Card playoff appearance under Kellen’s leadership. It also predicts that Shough will be the starting QB.

Here’s a look at game by game breakdown. Don't forget, the Saints' first pre-season game is on August 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

ChatGPT Predicts an 11-6 Season for Kellen Moore and the Saints It's 2025 and Boise State legend Kellen Moore is FINALLY an NFL head coach. He's got his hands full as he starts his new role with the Saints. How will it play out? We asked ChatGPT to predict the score of each game. Here's what it thinks. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart