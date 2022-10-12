What Happened to the Jalapenos Restaurant on Broadway in Boise?

That’s the same question we had while picking a place for take-out earlier this week!

We shamefully admit to giving four hours of our lives every week to the absolute trainwreck that is ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise. Tuesday night means girls' night and one of our besties picks up grub for the watch party on the way over. When she asked what we wanted this week, we said “It’s Tuesday…so tacos? Jalapeno’s is on the way.”

Tacos it was. When we popped open their website we were a little confused. Under “Our Locations,” it only listed the Franklin and Nampa locations. The online ordering button for Broadway was there, but the Toast platform said online ordering was unavailable. Weird.

We turned to social media for some answers. A member of the Boise Food Finds Facebook asked the same question back on October 6. Another member replied when her son showed up for work, they gave him his check and let him know the restaurant was closing.

We wanted to confirm the news ourselves and drove over to the Broadway location. After we found those signs on the door, we reached out to Jalapeno’s owner, Irma Valdivia, to see if the closure was temporary or permanent. She told us that they decided to close the location for good and that the decision was the best thing for their family and brand. They’ll continue serving Jalapeno’s delicious Mexican menu at the other two locations: on Franklin in Boise and on Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa.

According to the voicemail message you get when you call the Broadway location, it was already operating on reduced hours compared to the other two locations.

Jalapeno’s is the fourth restaurant to leave the location at 1555 S Broadway in the last decade.

It was once home to a Boise icon, Murphy’s Seafood & Steakhouse.

Tilted Kilt moved in sometime in 2014. Their run ended on December 30, 2016.

Locally owned Tap & Cask gave it a go next, opening in January 2017. They closed in June 2018. Jalapeno's Broadway opened in January 2019.

