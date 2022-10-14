20 Incredibly Bizarre Things Idahoans Have Actually Received While Trick-or-Treating

When your kids come home and dump their pillowcases in the middle of your living room, there are certain treats you expect to see.

You know the treats we’re talking about. Reese’s peanut butter cups, Snickers bars, fun-sized Mr. Good Bars, individually wrapped bags of Candy Corn, those disgusting Melster peanut butter kisses that no one wants, bubbles…and then there are treats that make you scratch your head.

For example, growing up, our next-door neighbor handed out quarters. In hindsight, it was a treat that every kid in the neighborhood could appreciate, food allergies or not. Plus, we also lived in a very busy neighborhood for trick-or-treaters. When you add up how many kids came to their door, giving out quarters probably to hundreds of kids probably was pretty costly. As an adult, we can appreciate how truly cool this gesture was. As kids? We thought it was weird.

The Treasure Valley has it pretty good when it comes to trick-or-treating. Boise’s Harrison Boulevard is known as THE place to be for the best stash of candy. According to the NorthEnd.Org, the unofficial record for a single home belongs to the May family who saw over 3,000 kids. It’s estimated that more than 6,000 people visit the neighborhood on Halloween.

Photo by Sebbi Strauch on Unsplash Photo by Sebbi Strauch on Unsplash loading...

From 2015-2017, Smart Asset named Nampa the best Trick-or-Treat City in America. When Nampa held the title, they based the rankings on stats like housing density, crime rates, percent of kids under 15 and typical weather conditions predicted for Halloween.

Unfortunately, they changed the metrics to include factors like the concentration of candy stores, costume shops and daily COVID-19 cases. Now Nampa doesn’t appear on the list at all. It’s tough to go from #2 (2019) to non-existent that quickly, so we’re willing to bet the trick-or-treating in Nampa is still pretty good.

That said, even with a great trick-or-treat reputation in Idaho, some houses just miss the mark when they pick out their treats. We asked our listeners to tell us about the weirdest treats they received while trick-or-treating as kids or found in their kids’ Halloween haul. This is what they told us.

Get our free mobile app

Author’s Note: This article includes real answers from our Idaho-based listening audience and is meant to be a humor post. Don’t be a witch in the comments section and suck the fun out of the holiday! We hope this makes you laugh or at least crack a smile. Happy Halloween!

20 Incredibly Bizarre Things Idahoans Have Actually Received While Trick-or-Treating We polled our listeners and ask what "unique" treats they received as children or found in their child's trick-or-treat bag. These were some of the answers that really stood out!

KEEP READING: Boise and the Treasure Valley's Ultimate Trunk-Or-Treat Guide 2022 Spooky Season is here and before you know it, the kids will be dressed up in their costumes and on the hunt for their favorite sweets! This is a round-up of Trunk-Or-Treat events currently set for this Halloween season! Click the event for more details about what they have planned. Some have costumed contests. Others have adoptable pets in costume. If you're hosting one and would like to be added to our list click HERE.