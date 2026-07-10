What’s Happening Around the Treasure Valley This Weekend (July 10-12)

What’s Happening Around the Treasure Valley This Weekend (July 10-12)

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Another summer weekend is here, and there’s no shortage of things to do around the Treasure Valley. Whether you’re in the mood for live music, a family outing, beautiful scenery, or something a little spooky, here’s what’s happening this weekend.

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images
Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

AJR at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Friday- 8:00p

AJR brings its unique blend of pop, indie, and electronic music to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater Friday night. Known for energetic performances, incredible visuals, and hits like Bang!, World’s Smallest Violin, and Burn the House Down, this promises to be one of the biggest concerts of the summer.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Zach Top- Cold Beer & Country Music Tour

Friday: 8:00p at the ExtraMile Arena

One of country music’s fastest-rising stars is making a stop in Boise.

Zach Top has quickly become one of the hottest names in traditional country music, bringing a classic ‘90s country sound to a new generation of fans. If you’re looking for a great Friday night concert, this one should be a lot of fun.

lavender field
Photo by Léonard Cotte on Unsplash

Lakeside Lavender Festival

Saturday & Sunday: 9a-3p Deer Flat Ranch, Nampa

One of my favorite summer events returns this weekend.

The 6th Annual Lakeside Lavender Festival features beautiful blooming lavender fields, artisan vendors, local food trucks, U-pick lavender, handmade products, essential oil demonstrations, and plenty of opportunities for great photos.

Admission is $10 and includes a bundle of fresh U-pick lavender. Kids 12 and under are free.

woman on top of crowd
Photo by Joey Thompson on Unsplash

Music on the Mountain at Bogus Basin

Saturday: 2p-6p

If you’re looking to escape the valley heat, Bogus Basin is the place to be.

Spend the morning hiking, mountain biking, or riding the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster before enjoying free live music on the lawn beginning at 2 p.m.

This week’s lineup includes:

  • JDHIX
  • Ashley Rose Band
  • Orquesta Akokán

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy one of the best free concert series in Idaho.

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DarknessCon

Saturday: 10a-6p at Expo Idaho

Love horror movies, Halloween, cosplay, or all things spooky?

DarknessCon returns for its sixth year with horror-themed vendors, artists, cosplay, celebrity guests, panels, and interactive activities for the whole family during the day.

Then, after dark, the Zombie Prom takes over with live entertainment and dancing for guests 18 and older.

It’s Halloween in July and it’s one of the Treasure Valley’s most unique events.

a woman with purple hair taking a picture with her cell phone
Photo by Рома Морозов on Unsplash

Amazing Art Expo

Friday-Sunday at the Boise State Stueckle Sky Center

Anime. Disney. Star Wars. Marvel. Horror. Cosplay. If any of those sound like your kind of weekend, you’ll want to check out the Amazing Art Expo.

Admission is free all three days, and visitors can browse hundreds of works of art, meet artists and voice actors from popular anime and video games, enter the cosplay contest, and even take home free artwork while supplies last.

It’s a fun event whether you’re a serious collector or simply enjoy pop culture.

girl and woman near people at the field during day
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Make It a Great Weekend!

Whether you’re singing along with AJR, cheering for Zach Top, strolling through lavender fields, escaping to the mountains, embracing your spooky side, or showing off your best cosplay, there’s something happening for just about everyone this weekend.

No matter what you choose, have fun, stay hydrated, and enjoy another great summer weekend here in the Treasure Valley!

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Freeze it and they will eat it. Kids love popsicles and moms love a snack hack, so frozen anything is pretty much a win. The most clever ideas make snacking fun and at least a little healthy, and they require very little effort on mom's part.

Gallery Credit: Jen Austin - Townsquare Media

Categories: Entertainment, Local News, Outdoors, Special Events

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