Another summer weekend is here, and there’s no shortage of things to do around the Treasure Valley. Whether you’re in the mood for live music, a family outing, beautiful scenery, or something a little spooky, here’s what’s happening this weekend.

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

Friday- 8:00p

AJR brings its unique blend of pop, indie, and electronic music to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater Friday night. Known for energetic performances, incredible visuals, and hits like Bang!, World’s Smallest Violin, and Burn the House Down, this promises to be one of the biggest concerts of the summer.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Friday: 8:00p at the ExtraMile Arena

One of country music’s fastest-rising stars is making a stop in Boise.

Zach Top has quickly become one of the hottest names in traditional country music, bringing a classic ‘90s country sound to a new generation of fans. If you’re looking for a great Friday night concert, this one should be a lot of fun.

Photo by Léonard Cotte on Unsplash lavender field

Saturday & Sunday: 9a-3p Deer Flat Ranch, Nampa

One of my favorite summer events returns this weekend.

The 6th Annual Lakeside Lavender Festival features beautiful blooming lavender fields, artisan vendors, local food trucks, U-pick lavender, handmade products, essential oil demonstrations, and plenty of opportunities for great photos.

Admission is $10 and includes a bundle of fresh U-pick lavender. Kids 12 and under are free.

Photo by Joey Thompson on Unsplash woman on top of crowd

Saturday: 2p-6p

If you’re looking to escape the valley heat, Bogus Basin is the place to be.

Spend the morning hiking, mountain biking, or riding the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster before enjoying free live music on the lawn beginning at 2 p.m.

This week’s lineup includes:

JDHIX

Ashley Rose Band

Orquesta Akokán

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy one of the best free concert series in Idaho.

Canva.com Canva.com

Saturday: 10a-6p at Expo Idaho

Love horror movies, Halloween, cosplay, or all things spooky?

DarknessCon returns for its sixth year with horror-themed vendors, artists, cosplay, celebrity guests, panels, and interactive activities for the whole family during the day.

Then, after dark, the Zombie Prom takes over with live entertainment and dancing for guests 18 and older.

It’s Halloween in July and it’s one of the Treasure Valley’s most unique events.

Photo by Рома Морозов on Unsplash a woman with purple hair taking a picture with her cell phone

Friday-Sunday at the Boise State Stueckle Sky Center

Anime. Disney. Star Wars. Marvel. Horror. Cosplay. If any of those sound like your kind of weekend, you’ll want to check out the Amazing Art Expo.

Admission is free all three days, and visitors can browse hundreds of works of art, meet artists and voice actors from popular anime and video games, enter the cosplay contest, and even take home free artwork while supplies last.

It’s a fun event whether you’re a serious collector or simply enjoy pop culture.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash girl and woman near people at the field during day

Make It a Great Weekend!

Whether you’re singing along with AJR, cheering for Zach Top, strolling through lavender fields, escaping to the mountains, embracing your spooky side, or showing off your best cosplay, there’s something happening for just about everyone this weekend.

No matter what you choose, have fun, stay hydrated, and enjoy another great summer weekend here in the Treasure Valley!