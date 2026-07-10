Summer and patios just seem to go together.

Photo by Daniel on Unsplash a hand holding a glass with a drink in it

After a long week, there’s nothing better than finding a shady table, catching up with friends, and enjoying a cold drink while the sun starts to set.

Photo by Fred Moon on Unsplash people holding drinks during day

Since Saturday is National Mojito Day, I thought it would be fun to highlight a few Treasure Valley spots known for serving some of the area’s best summer cocktails. Whether you’re a mojito fan or prefer something fruity, frozen, or a little adventurous, these places are worth checking out.

(As always, please enjoy responsibly and have a designated driver.)

Looking for the Perfect Summer Cocktail? Start With These Treasure Valley Favorites... Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

What Exactly is a Mojito?

The classic Cuban cocktail dates back hundreds of years and is traditionally made with white rum, fresh mint, lime juice, sugar, and sparkling water. It’s crisp, refreshing, and just about perfect for a hot Idaho summer day.

Photo by Sakshi Ranjan on Unsplash clear drinking glass with ice cubes and green leaves

Of course, many Treasure Valley bartenders have put their own spin on the recipe with flavors like huckleberry, strawberry, mango, pineapple, or cucumber and honestly, it’s hard to go wrong with any of them.

Photo by Whitney Wright on Unsplash three clear drinking glasses filled with juice

So, whether you prefer the original or a huckleberry, pineapple, coconut, or blackberry twist, National Mojito Day is a great excuse to grab some friends, find a shady patio, and toast the weekend.

Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash person pouring liquor in clear drinking glass

Cheers to Summertime In Boise!

One of my favorite things about summer is slowing down long enough to enjoy an evening outside.

Whether you’re raising a glass with friends after work, celebrating National Mojito Day, or simply looking for a new favorite patio, the Treasure Valley has plenty of great places to toast the season.