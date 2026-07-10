The Best Summer Cocktails Around Boise (Just in Time for National Mojito Day!)
Summer and patios just seem to go together.
After a long week, there’s nothing better than finding a shady table, catching up with friends, and enjoying a cold drink while the sun starts to set.
Since Saturday is National Mojito Day, I thought it would be fun to highlight a few Treasure Valley spots known for serving some of the area’s best summer cocktails. Whether you’re a mojito fan or prefer something fruity, frozen, or a little adventurous, these places are worth checking out.
(As always, please enjoy responsibly and have a designated driver.)
Looking for the Perfect Summer Cocktail? Start With These Treasure Valley Favorites...
Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals
What Exactly is a Mojito?
The classic Cuban cocktail dates back hundreds of years and is traditionally made with white rum, fresh mint, lime juice, sugar, and sparkling water. It’s crisp, refreshing, and just about perfect for a hot Idaho summer day.
Of course, many Treasure Valley bartenders have put their own spin on the recipe with flavors like huckleberry, strawberry, mango, pineapple, or cucumber and honestly, it’s hard to go wrong with any of them.
So, whether you prefer the original or a huckleberry, pineapple, coconut, or blackberry twist, National Mojito Day is a great excuse to grab some friends, find a shady patio, and toast the weekend.
Cheers to Summertime In Boise!
One of my favorite things about summer is slowing down long enough to enjoy an evening outside.
Whether you’re raising a glass with friends after work, celebrating National Mojito Day, or simply looking for a new favorite patio, the Treasure Valley has plenty of great places to toast the season.