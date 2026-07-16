There are plenty of reasons to head up to Bogus Basin during the summer. Hiking trails, mountain biking, cooler temperatures, and incredible views all make it one of the Treasure Valley’s favorite escapes.

But there’s another experience happening this summer that’s unlike anything else in Idaho.

Photo by Alexander Rotker on Unsplash blue and green humming bird flying during daytime

For just a few mornings, visitors can watch trained biologists safely catch, measure, band, and release wild hummingbirds as part of an ongoing conservation and research project led by Boise State University’s Intermountain Bird Observatory.

Photo by Hugo Brightling on Unsplash a hummingbird hovering over a purple flower

What Is Hummingbird Banding?

Bird banding is a scientific research method that’s been used for more than a century.

Each hummingbird receives a tiny, lightweight numbered band around one leg—so small the bird doesn’t even notice it’s there. Researchers also record measurements such as weight, wing length, age, and sex before releasing the bird back into the wild within just a few minutes. The information helps scientists better understand migration patterns, population health, survival rates, and habitat use.

Photo by alan braeley on Unsplash green and white humming bird flying

Get Up Close With Nature

The best part? You don’t just watch from a distance.

The Intermountain Bird Observatory team encourages guests to get close, ask questions, and learn about these incredible birds. If conditions are right and it’s safe for both you and the bird, you may even have the unforgettable opportunity to help release a hummingbird back into the wild after its band has been fitted.

Photo by Mateo Rojas Echeverri on Unsplash a person holding a small bird in their hands

When Can You Go?

There is only a few Hummingbird Banding events left: 7/27/26, 8/10/26 and 8/24/26 at Frontier Point Lodge at Bogus Basin.

Guests can drop in between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., although organizers recommend arriving before 9:00 a.m. when hummingbird activity is typically at its highest.

Photo by Joshua Ralph on Unsplash a small orange bird perched on a tree branch

More Than Just a Fun Morning

Beyond the incredible photos and close encounters, your visit supports important conservation research.

The Intermountain Bird Observatory has spent decades studying birds across Idaho, helping scientists better understand migration, habitat changes, and the health of bird populations throughout the Intermountain West. Their research plays an important role in protecting wildlife for future generations.