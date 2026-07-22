Boise State fans have another reason to show their Bronco pride.

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Albertsons Stadium Receives Its First-Ever USA TODAY Stadium Nomination

For the first time ever, Albertsons Stadium has been nominated for USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best College Football Stadium. The annual competition features some of the most iconic venues in college football, with the final rankings decided entirely by public voting.

That means Bronco Nation has the chance to help put Boise State at the top of another national list.

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The Blue Already Has a Winning Tradition

This isn’t the first time Boise State has received national recognition from USA TODAY.

The university’s famous blue turf has been voted Best Attraction for Sports Fans for the past three consecutive years, making this latest nomination another opportunity to showcase what makes Boise State unique.

Now, the stadium itself is in the spotlight.

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Bronco Nation Is Being Asked to Rally

Boise State Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey is encouraging fans to help bring home another national title.

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“Thank you USA TODAY for recognizing Albertsons Stadium as one of the Best College Football Stadiums, as we continue to invest in elite gameday experiences. Credit to Bronco Nation for creating a home-field advantage that continues to drive our winning football program. Bronco Nation, it’s now up to us. We are Bar Raisers! We need you to go vote today and every day through August 17!”

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Bronco Nation Can Vote Every Day Through August 17

Voting is open now, and fans can cast one vote per day, per device through Monday, August 17 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

The final Top 10 rankings will be announced on Wednesday, August 26.

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Whether you’ve watched a game from the student section, cheered under the Friday night lights, or simply admire one of college football’s most recognizable fields, this is a chance to help Boise State earn another national honor.