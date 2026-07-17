Summer weekends in the Treasure Valley never seem to slow down, and this one brings a little bit of everything.

Whether you want to see a major concert, enjoy an evening market, take the kids somewhere fun or watch a musical under the stars, here are 10 of the best events happening around the Treasure Valley from Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19.

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The Avett Brothers Come to Nampa

The biggest concert of the weekend is happening Saturday night at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.

The Avett Brothers will be joined by Shane Smith & The Saints for an outdoor show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18. Children younger than two who can sit on a parent’s lap do not require a ticket.

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Idaho Shakespeare Festival Opens “Sweeney Todd”

The Idaho Shakespeare Festival is opening its production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” this weekend.

The musical thriller begins its run Friday night, with performances at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. It is performed outdoors at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival Amphitheater in Boise. The production is recommended for ages 12 and older.

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Experience RevolutionALE at the Idaho State Museum

History and beer come together Friday night during Museum After Dark: RevolutionALE.

The adults-only event celebrates America’s 250th birthday with colonial tavern history, brewing demonstrations, music, food and activities exploring the role beer played in early American life. It runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Idaho State Museum.

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Cheer for Athletic Club Boise

Treasure Valley soccer fans can catch Athletic Club Boise at home Friday night.

The team will play Portland Hearts of Pine at the Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium at Expo Idaho. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

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Shop the Greenbelt Night Market

The Greenbelt Night Market returns Friday evening with local vendors, food, drinks and live entertainment.

The market is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. and offers an easy summer-night option for couples, families or anyone looking to browse locally made products.

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Enjoy Sunshine & Soundbites in Nampa

Sunshine & Soundbites combines two things that are difficult to argue with: live music and food trucks.

The free Friday-night gathering is scheduled from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Lakeview Park in Nampa. Bring a chair or blanket and make an evening of it.

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Explore the 208 Tattoo Fest

Some of the region’s most talented tattoo artists will gather at Expo Idaho for the 208 Tattoo Fest.

The three-day event includes live tattooing, vendors, contests and workshops. Hours are noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

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See Reptiles and Exotic Animals at Expo Idaho

The Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show is taking over Expo Idaho Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors can see reptiles, amphibians and exotic mammals while meeting breeders and animal experts. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

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Visit the Eagle Saturday Market

Start Saturday morning by shopping locally at the Eagle Saturday Market.

The weekly market features produce, baked goods, handmade products, food vendors and local businesses. It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

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Celebrate Christmas in July

The Assistance League of Boise is holding its Christmas in July event through Saturday.

The sale offers holiday items and other finds for anyone who enjoys bargain hunting or who is one of those suspiciously organized people already preparing for Christmas. The event continues through 4 p.m. Saturday.

From outdoor music and theater to soccer, shopping and snakes, this is one of those weekends when the hard part won’t be finding something to do. It will be deciding which event gets your Saturday.