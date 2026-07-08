One thing you’ll learn pretty quickly after living in Idaho is this… when the temperature hits 95 or 105 you start looking for water.

Thankfully, we don’t have to drive very far to find it. Whether you’re looking for a sandy beach, a quiet cove, or a place to float with the family, there are some fantastic places to cool off just minutes from home.

Here are a few of my favorites.

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Lucky Peak State Park Sandy Point

If you’re introducing someone to swimming around Boise for the first time, this is probably where I’d take them.

Sandy Point has a large sandy beach, calm water that’s perfect for families, picnic areas, volleyball courts, and plenty of room to spread out for the day. It’s only about 10 minutes from downtown Boise, but it feels like you’ve escaped the city.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps

Esther Simplot Park

and Quinn’s Pond

This is one of Boise’s most popular summer hangouts. The protected pond offers calmer water than the Boise River, making it a favorite for paddleboards, kayaks, swimming, and simply relaxing on the beach. The Greenbelt is right there, so it’s easy to grab lunch or ice cream after your swim. Plus, it's great for quick after-work or evening swims.

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Robie Creek

Want something a little quieter?

Head up Highway 21 toward Lucky Peak and stop at Robie Creek.

The scenery is beautiful, the water is refreshing, and it feels a little more tucked away than some of the larger beaches. It’s a great place if you’re looking for mountain views without driving all the way to the mountains.

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Discovery Park & Spring Shores at Lucky Peak

If you’ve got a boat or friends with one, Spring Shores is hard to beat.

Discovery Park offers easy river access, plenty of shade, picnic areas, and room to launch paddleboards or kayaks, while Spring Shores is the gateway to a full day on Lucky Peak Reservoir.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

Barber Park

Most people know Barber Park as the starting point for floating the Boise River, but it’s also a great place to cool your feet, relax by the river, or spend an afternoon under the trees.

If floating the river is on your summer bucket list, this is where the adventure begins.

Make a Day Trip Out of It

If you’ve got a little more time, consider venturing beyond the Treasure Valley.

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Arrowrock Reservoir offers beautiful mountain scenery and quieter coves for swimming.

Marco, TSM/Boise Gott's Point - Nampa

Lake Lowell has several family-friendly beaches and picnic areas.

Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash

Jump Creek Falls combines a short hike with a refreshing natural pool beneath a waterfall.

A Few Idaho Summer Safety Reminders

Idaho Water Safety Water safety relies on constant supervision, proper gear, and knowing your limits. Whether you are at a pool, lake, or beach, always keep these safety tips in mind to help prevent accidents and stay safe in and around the water: Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Where’s Your Favorite Idaho Swimming Hole?

Do you have your own “secret spot?” Maybe it’s a hidden cove at Lucky Peak, a quiet stretch of river, or a little swimming hole you’ve been visiting since you were a kid.

I’d love to hear about it... I’m always looking for my next Idaho adventure.