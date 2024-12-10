Walmart Closing Every Store in Idaho On the Same Day

Whether it’s last minute gifts, an emergency replacement for the pre-lit tree your cat chewed through or picking up your holiday dinner, you better make sure you get everything you need before every Walmart in Idaho closes.

Walmart Continues to Make Holiday Meals Affordable

In the middle of spooky season, Walmart announced the return of their “inflation free” holiday meal. While the initial offering was themed around Thanksgiving, the big box retailer knew that many families do a copy-paste of their turkey day feast on Christmas Day. They put together a meal kit that includes the turkey, sides and desserts to satisfy a family of up to eight for under $7 per person.

Wal-Mart Prepares For Black Friday Shopping Rush Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

It’s a pretty cool concept. They put together a shoppable list that contains a turkey, ingredients for green bean casserole, marshmallow smothered sweet potatoes, cornbread stuffing, corn, mashed potatoes and a few pies. You can adjust, but they’ve selected the quantity that you’ll need. All you have to do is click "add all to cart" and pick-up your groceries at the store.

Does your family prefer ham to turkey on Christmas? They’ve got a similar option for a holiday ham meal that will serve up to 12 for under $5 per person.

The offer runs through December 24.

All Idaho Walmart Stores to Close on Christmas

Idaho is home to 26 Walmart stores and like they were on Thanksgiving, the stores will be closed all day on Christmas Day. According to DealNews, your last chance to pick-up last minute gifts or food will be 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The decision lets Walmart associates spend the holiday with their families after an extremely busy holiday season.

Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" Blu-ray Combo Pack And DVD Home Entertainment Release Celebration Jerod Harris, Getty Images loading...

Unlike Thanksgiving, you won’t have any back-up. While Fred Meyer, Albertsons and Winco operated on limited hours on Thanksgiving Day, they will be closed on Christmas Day. Most Albertsons stores will close by 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Winco plans on closing by 5:30 p.m. and Fred Meyer will close their stores at 6 p.m. on Christmas eve, too.

