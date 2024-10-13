Make this Halloween season one to remember! You could win tickets to 'Frightmares', Lagoon Park's seasonal-themed amusement that's sure to make you scream. Keep reading and find out how you can get in to win.

Have fun and a fright at Lagoon in Farmington, Utah, one of the best theme parks as rated in a USA Today poll, just a few hours from Boise!

The amusement park is suitable for all ages, with coasters, rides, towers, and more attractions built for children and adults. There's plenty of stomach-dropping fun at Lagoon for everyone.

Each year the park transforms into a Halloween-themed amusement world offering nine haunted attractions, interactive entertainment, and games.

For the hard-core Halloween fans, there's plenty of experiences at Frightmares that are way too scary for the kiddos. You'll get your fill of the spooks and screams you're looking for!

Just note, you'll have to keep your Halloween costume, mask, and face paint at home. Please dress comfortably in regular street clothes.

How you can win tickets and more to Frightmares with our Trip or Treat contest at 107.9 Lite FM

When you listen at work, you can win at work! Beginning October 14, listen to Michelle in the Morning at 8:10am to find out the "Artist of the Day." Anytime you hear that artist playing on air from 9 am - 5 pm, be caller #7 to get in to win the grand prize.

Listen to Michelle on 107.9FM on your car's radio, online, or by streaming live on the app.

Get our free mobile app

Think you're lucky enough to snag this scary grand prize? If you're caller #7 after hearing the artist on the radio, you could win four tickets to Frightmares at Lagoon PLUS $50 in gas money for your trip from Boise.

You have from now until October 25th to get in to win!

Stay tuned.

Lagoon's Nine Thrilling Roller Coasters Ranked Worst to First The Treasure Valley doesn't have its own amusement park, but a weekend trip to Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah is totally doable over a weekend! Here are the nine coasters waiting for you when you arrive! (By the way, we use the word "worst" loosely. There's really no such thing as a bad coaster.) Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart