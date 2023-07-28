Popular Grocery Store Recalls Products Sold in Idaho, Utah and Washington State for Gross Reason

If you thought you were having a bad week, trust us when we say whoever’s had to type these recall notices for the grocer’s website is probably having one that’s worse.

Earlier this week, we told you that Trader Joe’s recalled several varieties of pre-packed cookies due to “foreign material” in the product. Normally when you hear of a food product being recalled for a reason like that, it’s something like plastic or metal shavings that broke off of the equipment used in the manufacturing process.

But in the case of these cookies? It was rocks. When their supplier said there may be rocks in the cookies, they immediately removed the cookies from store shelves and destroyed them. They told shared a clear message with consumers “do NOT eat” these cookies.

Just a few days later, they issued a similar recall for their “Full Cooked Falafel.” That particular recall listed which states the product was sold in and Idaho wasn’t one of the states listed.

That’s the good news. The bad news? They issued a THIRD recall this week and it appears to apply to all Trader Joe’s locations. Like the cookies and falafel, this item may contain “foreign material” but it’s NOT rocks…it’s bugs!

On July 28, the grocer posted the following message on their website:

We have been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (SKU# 68470) that product with Use By dates 7/18/23-09/15/23 may contain insects.

Bugs...in our soup? That certainly is an "unexpected" surprise!. They acted swiftly in removing the product from shelves and destroying what was left of the soup with those sell-by dates. Customers are encouraged to do the same or return it to the store for a full refund.

At this time, the soup hasn’t been found to have caused any health problems.

