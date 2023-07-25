Popular Grocery Store Recalls Cookies in Idaho, Utah and Washington State

Normally when you hear that a company is recalling a food product it’s due to some sort of cross-contamination with an unlabeled allergen, possible contamination with bacteria like E. coli or Listeria, or spoilage. This is recall? It’s for a reason we’ve never heard a company use before.

If you shop at Trader Joe’s, the popular grocery chain is warning you not to eat two varieties of their pre-packaged cookies. These cookies could have an unpleasant crunch to them. According to the grocer’s website, their supplier informed them that the cookies may contain rocks.

Yes, you read that right. Rocks. Trader Joe’s locations have already removed and destroyed the affected product and urge you to take similar steps. The cookies affected are:

Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies

Sell-by date: 10/19/23-10/21/23

Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies

Sell-by date: 10/17/23-10/21/23

Since you spent money on these cookies, you may not be as willing as Trader Joe’s so they’re willing to issue you a full refund. If you have questions about the product or getting a refund, their customer service number is (626) 599-3817. There’s also an e-mail address set up.

In late June, the grocery chain also recalled bags of their “Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend” that may have been contaminated by Listeria. If you were unaware of that recall and happen to have a bag of that fruit in your freezer, you can reach out to the same customer service number above to double-check. Like the cookies, they’ll issue you a full refund for the product.

Trader Joe’s owns two stores in Idaho both in the Treasure Valley (Boise and Meridian.) They also have four stores in Utah and 24 in Washington state. Two of those are just over the Idaho-Washington in Spokane.

