ALERT: Highly Toxic Juice Now Being Recalled From Idaho Stores

Whether you’re serving it to them with breakfast, at snack time or just as a healthier alternative to soda at dinner, if you have kids - you probably have juice in your refrigerator. One popular brand is recalling their product in Idaho after discovering it contained elevated levels of a highly toxic chemical.

Martinelli & Company recently sent stores carrying their products a notice informing them that it’s possible they have been shipped a lot of apple juice containing high levels of inorganic arsenic. The CDC explains that inorganic arsenic may be naturally occurring or the result of mining, ore smelting or other industrial purposes. At one point, they were commonly found in pesticides and paint pigments but it’s no longer legal in the United State to use them in pesticides, wood preservatives or medicines.

READ MORE: 15 Popular Foods Sold in Idaho Linked to May Be Linked to Cancer

Your body can handle small amounts of these compounds, but when you consume too much of it you may experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration and shock. Prolonged exposure could lead to serious conditions like skin disorders, diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer.

Retailers to Destroy Martinelli’s Product

The CDC says being exposed to inorganic arsenic by consuming fruit juice is common, but the particular lot of apple juice involved in the recall contained more parts per billion of the compound than what the FDA considers safe for consumption. While no illnesses or complaints have been reported yet, the company wants to do right by their customers after becoming aware of the results from a test performed in Maryland.

Albertsons Albertsons loading...

The product was distributed nationwide and retailers have been instructed to destroy Martinelli Apple Juice sold in One Liter (33.8 fl oz) glass bottles if they have the following characteristics:

UPC # of 0 00 41244 00102 6

Date of Manufacture: 3/9/2023 and 3/10/2023

Best By Date: March 9, 2026 and March 10, 2026

It’s been a while since the product was shipped to stores. Retailers may have received this lot between March 13, 2023 and September 7, 2023. That means there’s a possibility that this juice may be in your home right now. If you have the juice, you should throw it out. You can also reach out to Martinelli’s with questions at 1-800-662-1868.

Where Was This Product Sold in Idaho?

A quick search of Martinelli’s website shows that this particular size of Martinelli apple juice is sold at stores in our area like:

Albertsons

Walmart

Walmart Neighborhood Market

Target

Whole Foods

Fred Meyer

KEEP READING: 9 Forbidden Foods That Are Banned in Idaho Due to government regulations, these are foods that are forbidden in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

9 Everyday Foods That Are Legal in Idaho, Forbidden Elsewhere These foods are easy to find on store shelves at Albertsons, Winco or wherever you buy your groceries in the United States, they're banned in other places! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart