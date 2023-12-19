Popular Granola Bars Part of Urgent Recall in Idaho, Utah and California
Check your pantries! Quaker is recalling thousands of snacks across Idaho, Utah and California due to possible Salmonella contamination.
Christmas baking season is in full swing and as a parent, you find yourself telling your kids not to eat raw cookie dough because they may end up becoming violently ill with a salmonella infection. Well, it turns out that a snack that you’re packing in their school lunches or handing out as post game snacks could pose the same risk.
Quaker Oats has issued a recall of thousands of their Chewy, Big Chewy, Chewy Dipps, granola cereals and snack packs due to potential Salmonella contamination. The products were sold at grocery stores nationwide, including stores in Idaho, Utah, Washington state and California Customers with these products in their home are urged to throw them away immediately.
How Dangerous is a Salmonella Infection?
There’s a reason your parents harped on you about those raw eggs in cookie dough when you were younger. A salmonella infection is extremely unpleasant. According to the CDC, those with an active infection can experience:
- Diarrhea, sometimes bloody
- Fever
- Stomach cramps
- Vomiting
- Headache
Symptoms can start anywhere between six hours and six days after exposure and can persist up to a week. Children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems are at risk for sometimes fatal infections. The recall notice explains:
In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
Can I Get My Money Back?
With how expensive food is these days, it’s only natural to want a refund. Yes, Quaker’s consumer relations department is offering reimbursements if you have one of the products affected by the recall. This link takes you to chat with a digital representative about taking the next steps to getting your money back.
Here’s a quick look at just some of the products affected by the recall.
