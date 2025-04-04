Popular Fashion Chain With Idaho Locations Hit By Massive Closures

2025 hasn’t exactly been a banner year for Boise Towne Square Mall.

Two years ago, Boise’s mall received an impressive “A-” score on a report card from Green Street, a company that grades publicly and privately-owned malls and outlet malls across the country. In 2025? Boise Towne Square Mall has been plagued by closures.

Boise Towne Square Mall Has Lost Four Tenants in 2025

The biggest blow to the mall happened just a little over a week into the new year. Kohl’s wasn’t one the brands many predicted would close locations in 2025. That’s why so many shoppers were surprised when they announced the permanent closure of 27 underperforming stores. While those stores represented a small portion of their over 1,100 stores, the location at Boise Towne Square Mall was picked as one of those stores. It closed for good at the end of March.

Papi Churro lasted less than 12 weeks in the food court. A Facebook user shared a photo of the vacant counter in mid-February.

Liberated Brands filed for bankruptcy in February. As the parent company of Volcom, they decided to close all of their locations, including the one at Boise Towne Square Mall. While we were shopping on March 22, the store was covered in “Everything Must Go” signs.

Forever 21 filed for their second bankruptcy in mid-March and plans to close all of their locations, including their only Idaho store at Boise Towne Square Mall. During the same March shopping trip, we noted that the dressing rooms at the store are permanently closed. They are, however, continuing to accept gift cards through April 15.

Could the Boise Towne Square Mall Lose a Fifth Tenant Soon?

Chain Store Age, a website dedicated to following the business of retail, recently recapped the holiday earnings call from Torrid. They’re an apparel retailer targeting plus sized women. In their recap, they say that Torrid is planning to close at least 40-50 of their 634 locations in 2025. That number could rise when they reevaluate their performance.

They did not immediately make a list of locations they’re closing available. Torrid currently operates three locations in Idaho, including Boise Towne Square Mall. Here are the Idaho Torrid locations that may or may not exist by the end of 2025.

Grand Teton Mall

23000 E 17th Street

Idaho Falls

Magic Valley Mall

1485 Pole Line Road East

Twin Falls

Boise Towne Square Mall

350 N Milwaukee

Boise