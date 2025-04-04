Popular Fashion Chain With Idaho Locations Hit By Massive Closures

Popular Fashion Chain With Idaho Locations Hit By Massive Closures

Getty Images + Canva

2025 hasn’t exactly been a banner year for Boise Towne Square Mall. 

Two years ago, Boise’s mall received an impressive “A-” score on a report card from Green Street, a company that grades publicly and privately-owned malls and outlet malls across the country. In 2025? Boise Towne Square Mall has been plagued by closures. 

Boise Towne Square Mall Has Lost Four Tenants in 2025

Image via Google Maps
loading...

The biggest blow to the mall happened just a little over a week into the new year. Kohl’s wasn’t one the brands many predicted would close locations in 2025. That’s why so many shoppers were surprised when they announced the permanent closure of 27 underperforming stores. While those stores represented a small portion of their over 1,100 stores, the location at Boise Towne Square Mall was picked as one of those stores. It closed for good at the end of March. 

Facebook/Papi Churro
loading...

Papi Churro lasted less than 12 weeks in the food court. A Facebook user shared a photo of the vacant counter in mid-February. 

Charley Gallay, Getty Images
loading...

Liberated Brands filed for bankruptcy in February. As the parent company of Volcom, they decided to close all of their locations, including the one at Boise Towne Square Mall. While we were shopping on March 22, the store was covered in “Everything Must Go” signs. 

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images
loading...

Forever 21 filed for their second bankruptcy in mid-March and plans to close all of their locations, including their only Idaho store at Boise Towne Square Mall. During the same March shopping trip, we noted that the dressing rooms at the store are permanently closed. They are, however, continuing to accept gift cards through April 15. 

Could the Boise Towne Square Mall Lose a Fifth Tenant Soon?

Chain Store Age, a website dedicated to following the business of retail, recently recapped the holiday earnings call from Torrid. They’re an apparel retailer targeting plus sized women. In their recap, they say that Torrid is planning to close at least 40-50 of their 634 locations in 2025. That number could rise when they reevaluate their performance. 

Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images
loading...

They did not immediately make a list of locations they’re closing available. Torrid currently operates three locations in Idaho, including Boise Towne Square Mall. Here are the Idaho Torrid locations that may or may not exist by the end of 2025. 

Grand Teton Mall

23000 E 17th Street
Idaho Falls

Magic Valley Mall

1485 Pole Line Road East
Twin Falls

Boise Towne Square Mall

350 N Milwaukee
Boise

KEEP READING: Businesses the Boise Area Lost in 2025

Each year we put together a running list of businesses that have closed in the Treasure Valley. This is the 2025 list. Did we miss one? Send us your tips HERE.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Filed Under: April 2025 MH, newsletter, Openings and Closings
Categories: Local News

More From 107.9 LITE FM