Boise’s Scariest Haunted Experience [Photos]

As October quickly comes to an end, we are officially at the peak of the scary season. You know ghosts, goblins, and anything else that goes bump in the night. We recently shared with you a look at the state's haunted houses.

You can find that story here. However, we recently had a chance to tour the Haunted World in Caldwell, Idaho. The visit took place before the 'actors/performers/monsters took to their stations either inside the 'mansion' the corn maze.

The facility was so big it crashed our website as we tried to load all the pictures from our visit. We will have more photos for you in part two of our profile of this haunted site. The Haunted World is truly a family affair that 'feeds' local families. We will share with you what it's like to be an actor who's paid to scare people and the perspective of the hardworking owner in part two of our profile.

The Haunted World has scared Idahoans since 2000. The site features 35 acres of scary creature sections.

Here's part one of our tour of the Haunted World in Caldwell.

THE HAUNTED WORLD PHOTOS Part one of our journey into the Haunted World. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Haunted Events at The Old Idaho Penitentiary 2021 Check out these haunted events happening at The Old Idaho Penitentiary leading up to Halloween.

The 15 Most Haunted Places In The Treasure Valley The Boise area is full of ghosts! These are the 15 places that you are most likely going to have a run-in with the paranormal. Gallery Credit: Marco